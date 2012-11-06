Inside the Cult of Krug Champagne



Famed champagne house Krug recently set up shop temporarily in a brownstone in West Chelsea in New York City hosting a week of dinners and events designed to show off its heritage. When Krug and its Managing Director Olivier Krug invite you over, you always accept. Getting to sit down with Olivier while tasting Krug Grande Cuvée Brut Champagne is, well, even better.

Olivier is the sixth generation to join the family champagne business based out of the small town of Reims in France. As the legend goes, Olivier had a sip of champagne as newborn baby, a Krug family tradition. Google him, and one of the first things that pops up is that quite a few folks the world over consider Olivier to have one of the best jobs in the world.

The job involves overseeing the harvest and traveling the world spreading the Krug message, to a loyal group of Krug lovers, some so diehard they are known as “Krugists.” While the house is now owned by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, because of Olivier’s involvement, it still feels very much like a family affair.

“One of the main things about Krug, despite that people talk a lot about the first time that they had Krug, the way it is made, how rare it is, how very difficult it was to find this very rare bottle, is this ability the brand has to connect people,” Olivier says.

Connect it has, with everyone from Ernest Hemingway to Naomi Campbell to the late Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother who famously snuck Krug bottles into the hospital with her.

Krug’s fanbase extends beyond the notable. “Sometimes we visit a market and we discover there is a group of Krug lovers and we have never met them, never heard their names, we didn’t even know they existed because the local winery hasn’t even told us,” Olivier says. “We meet these people and we find this community who tell us for the past fifteen years they have been Krug lovers…Krug has this almost secret, very loyal community.”

Just how Krug, which makes on average 450,000 bottles of champagne a year, well under one percent of the world’s champagne, has such a loyal following, has a lot to do with its heritage, which feeds into the company’s current attitudes towards production.

The champagne house was established by Johann-Joseph Krug in 1843. Johann had learned his craft working at Champagne Jacquesson before striking out his own. “His obsession was to create this type of champagne that would be richest expression of champagne every year,” Olivier says. The Krug Grande Cuvée Brut—a multi-vintage wine was born (today, it retails for just under $160 per bottle). The company also has a rosé, and in good years a vintage, in its portfolio. “It’s pretty boring,” Olivier jokes about Krug’s limited offerings. The limited offerings, of course, have only added to the brand’s allure.

“There is not a day that I don’t meet someone who tells me the first time they had Krug, who introduced them to Krug—and these people are not experts,” Olivier says.

Changing attitudes towards champagne have certainly helped business, which Olivier admits suffered during the recession, but has since bounced back. “You can have Krug with sushi, you can have Krug at home, with macaroni and cheese and truffles,” Olivier shares. “I personally like to serve Krug with some very old parmigiano cheese as an aperitif.”

And with that sentiment we savored our chilled just so glass of Krug. Who knows when we would next get to raise a glass of it.

Olivier Krug’s 3 Tips For Enjoying Champagne

1. Enjoy it in the right glass. “Whether you have Krug glasses or whether you have white burgundy glasses—glasses that allow the Champagne to express,” are best Olivier suggests. “If you drink Krug in a flute, you may lose 90 percent of the experience.”

2. Not too hot, not too cold. “You don’t have to serve it so cold,” Olivier shares, highlighting one of the biggest misconceptions about serving champagne properly.

3. Share the experience with the right people. “It doesn’t have to be too formal,” Olivier shares. “[Drinking champagne] should be a moment of sharing and happiness.”