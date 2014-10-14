Inside the CFDA Incubator: What It’s Really Like To Be a Rising Star Designer

In recent years, fashion has become just as much about discovering the next rising star fashion designer as it has with watching the careers of bold-faced names like Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors. One of the best predictors of who is going to make it big next? That would be the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s [CFDA] Incubator program. Those invited to participate get access to low-cost design studio space in New York City, business mentoring, and educational seminars. For up-and-comers, it’s essentially the opportunity of a lifetime.

You might not know these names now, but you are going to want to look out for A Peace Treaty, Dezso, Isa Tapia, Kaelen, Kara, Katie Ermilio, Lucio Castro, Nomia, Nonoo, and Orley who made the cut for this year’s class. With past participants like Prabal Gurung and Public School, the stakes are most definitely high.

Target, the lead underwriter of the program, has upped their involvement with this class creating a series of workshops for the chosen designers and a Target Best Brand Award, where the prize is a two-week pop-up shop featuring one select label.

Wondering what it’s really like to be a rising star designer hoping to be the next big thing? Target has created a video series of what it’s like to be in the CFDA Incubator program. Watch the first in the series below—an exclusive to StyleCaster—and stay tuned for future installments!