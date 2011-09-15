StyleCaster
Inside The StyleCaster NYFW Celebration

Jessica Rubin
by
Well kids, it happened: StyleCaster threw quite the fiesta last night during the Official Unofficial New York Fashion Week Party . It all went down at SL on West 14th Street, where party-goers piled in to the dark, ultra-cool venue to sip on cocktails provided byHpnotiq Harmonie and dance to tracks mixed byDove go fresh DJ Chelsea Leyland.

Among the many wonderful guests were members of the fashion glitterati including editors from the Huffington Post, Out Magazine, Paper Magazine, model blogger Sasha Owen, bloggerJess Conatser, downtown party boy Chris Reed, andKristina Marino from The Downtown Diaries. The highlight of our night was spotting the hot pink hair of one Chris Benz, who happened to show a beyond amazing collection this past week at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

Other notable guests included Dennis Crowley, co-founder of foursquare; Garrett Camp, one of the founders of StumbleUpon; Matthew Rosenberg , co-founder of Fast Society; and Stephen Messer, co-founder of LinkShare. Having these innovative techies in the room alongside the fashion crowd is the kind of thing that gets us extra excited over here at StyleCaster. Celebrity chef Michael Ferraro also made an appearance along with the street artist Faust, who designed StyleCaster’s limited edition tote bags. All in all, the night was a success. This morning on the other hand …

Click through for some pics from the revelling during last night’s shindig.

Chris Benz

The crowd outside the party

Dove go fresh DJ Chelsea Leyland

The Hpnotiq team

Our fellow partiers

Model blogger Sasha Owen

StyleCaster CEO and co-founder Ari Goldberg, co-founder of foursquare Dennis Crowley, StyleCaster communications manager Meghan Cross, and Chelsa Skees.

StyleCaster CoFounders Brandon Perlman and Ari Goldberg with Matthew Rosenberg, co-founder of Fast Society.

StyleCaster's limited edition tote bag designed by Faust.

StyleCaster's guests giving their game faces to the Step & Repeat

StyleCaster president David Goldberg with some of our amazing guests.

StyleCaster account executive Melissa Gilbert with some fun revelers. 

StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg, Dove go fresh DJ Chelsea Leyland, and StumbleUpon Founder Garrett Camp

