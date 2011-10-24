Inside Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2012 Collection

There’s a reason why fashionistas continue to go back to Rebecca Minkoff‘s eponymous line for the perfect bag, accessory and pop of color. Every item is carefully crafted and has the look of luxury while maintaining a firm hold on all that is contemporary and feminine. Now that the designer has expanded into the realm of apparel, we are officially in love and want everything in our wardrobes to have a little Minkoff flair.

Minkoff’s spring collection melds a timeless look with neons, studs and bright leathers in an array of colors to keep things fresh and playful. We stopped by the Rebecca Minkoff showroom and left coveting every single piece from the sunglasses to the tech accessories.

Click through the slideshow above to find out why we already can’t wait for spring!