Inside Ralph Lauren’s Homes Around the World

We would expect Ralph Lauren’s office and his homes around the world to be seriously jaw-dropping but that didn’t prepare us for a spread in Architectural Digest’s September issue highlighting just that.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ralph Lauren’s home collection, which Lauren founded in 1983. His homes—a Manhattan apartment, a Montauk beach house, a ranch in Telluride, a tropical retreat in Jamaica, and a mansion in Bedford, New York—are naturally Ralph Lauren fantasy worlds.

Just take a look at his Bedford, New York living room (pictured above) which includes matching 19th-century Louis XV–style wing chairs, an 18th-century Chinese carved low table, pillows made from antique textiles, and throws made from 19th-century Kashmiri paisley.

Head to architecturaldigest.com to check out the rest of the photos, and try to resist the urge to throw out everything in your home. It definitely won’t’ be easy.