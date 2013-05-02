Inside Last Night’s Whitney Art Party: From Google Glasses to Getting Down to Ace of Base

The Whitney Museum of American Art’s annual Art Party is one of the best benefits of the year, and this year’s event, held last night at Skylight at Moynihan Station in New York City, was no exception. “It” girls Maria Giulia Maramotti, Hannah Bronfman, and Nichole Galicia co-chaired the Max Mara sponsored the affair.

We spotted Olivia Wilde, Adam Driver of Girls, Lake Bell, Hanneli Mustaparta, sipped endless amounts of Chandon and delicious Belvedere cocktails, and danced for hours to music by Harley Viera-Newton and Brendan Fallis (special thanks for playing Ace of Base). The highlight of the night was getting to see the much buzzed about Google glasses in the flesh. Yasmin Dolatabadi of Google Ideas, sported them to the event. Yes, we are just a tad jealous.

This year’s Art Party raised more than $450,000 in funds towards the Whitney’s Independent Study Program and other education initiatives, proving that partying for a good cause is always a great idea.

Photos courtesy of The Whitney/David X. Prutting, BFA