Inside Cynthia Rowley’s Upper East Side Townhouse Boutique CuRious Candy

We’re all about multitasking, so when we heard that Cynthia Rowley’s new Upper East Side boutique was selling our two favorite indulgences—sweets, and gorgeous clothes—we knew we had to check it out.

Catering to discerning shoppers with a serious sweet tooth, the new shop carries a mix of classic confections like Sour Patch Kids and new treats from Rowley’s “CuRious” candy line. And in true Rowley fashion, the CuRious collection not only includes goodies like black licorice “clouds,” but whimsical animal-shaped centerpieces, plates, tea cups, and cutlery—all of which are completely edible. Downstairs, an elegant boutique is stocked with the latest from Rowley’s ready-to-wear collection.

Here, a closer look at Rowley’s drool-worthy candy and clothing confections.

