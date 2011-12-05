Inside ‘British Vogue’s’ Online Fashion Week

The month of nonstop madness that is Fashion Week may have already come and gone in just the blink of an eye—but that doesn’t mean it’s completely out of the picture.

Starting today, Monday December 5th, and running through this Friday,Vogue.co.uk is kicking off their first ever Online Fashion Week, just in time for holiday shopping.

Everyday this week, exclusive and limited edition collections will be added to the lineup, as well as crazy deals and offers that you definitely won’t want to pass up.

Additionally, for every purchase you make, you can choose from a variety of organizations and donate to a charity of your choice. Shopping and doing a good deed all in one? It’s just too good to be true.

Follow the shopping bonanza’s daily schedule on @BritishVogue.

The guilt-free shopping induced coma is off to an exhilarating start—so we thought we’d give you the scoop on today’s awesome lineup. Make sure you check out the rest of the 24-hour daily schedule on Vogue.co.uk

If you’re looking to scoop up a good deal (or even win big) here’s some of the swag you could score: 70% off party dresses on eBay, free shipping from Ted Baker and Banana Republic, 20% off at Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti, and a first look at Louis Vuitton‘s latest cruise collection.

If you’re feeling lucky, enter one of the many incredible raffles– like the chance to shop the entire Marni for H&M collection before it hits stores, or win a pair of drool-worthy Nicholas Kirkwood shoes!

And for some more selfless acts to indulge in: Diesel will donate 15% of its profits to charity Only The Brave, Acne will donate 10% of sales to charity, 30% of online proceeds are going towards Give As You Live charity, and more.

Ready. Set. Shop!