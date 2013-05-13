Our Pinks Dreams Have Come True! Barbie’s Dreamhouse Opens Its Doors In Florida

Last February, Barbie listed her Malibu beach pad—complete with “soaring 119 centimeter ceilings” and “sparkly surfaces”—for a cool $25 million on Trulia.

Of course, the listing was for a pink plastic toy—part of Matel’s year-long branding campaign to find Barbie’s new dream home. Thus, our dreams of ever setting foot inside a real Barbie Dreamhouse were lost forever, like so many tiny toy stilettos in our parents’ shag carpeting.

Happily, though, now Barbie seems to be laying down roots in Sunrise, Florda, where a life-size version of her Dreamhouse, officially dubbed “The Dreamhouse Experience,” is now open to the public.

At 10,000 square feet, Barbie’s new digs—which have a faintly Art Deco appeal—are rather roomier than “life-size.” Visitors are invited to lounge in a hot pink sitting room (finished with shoe-patterned wallpaper), play a pink baby grand piano, ride in a pink elevator and, naturally, peruse Barbie’s Dream Closet. There’s also a fully-stocked makeup station and “virtual kitchen,” to say nothing of all the pink poodles.

She may be settling into her new ritzy Florida pad, but like any good real estate mogul, Barbie knows a diverse portfolio is the key to long term success. Which is why, later this week, Berliners will be able to pay Barbie a visit in a bigger, better Dreamhouse—outfitted with second-home necessities like a catwalk and “virtual cupcakes.”

Can’t swing the flight to Florida or Berlin? Barbie tapped Roksanda Ilincic and Nick Knight to design a “virtual” Dreamhouse, which will debut later this summer and is rumored to draw inspiration from “London’s gritty streets.”

Grit, sure, but judging by Barbie’s latest abodes, we’re betting there will still be plenty of pink.

Click through the gallery above for a peek inside Barbie’s Florida Dreamhouse.

1 of 4 True to form, Barbie's "Dreamhouse Experience" comes complete with requisite pink poodles and chandeliers along with a over 350 dolls and memorabilia on display. Photo: ActiveRain.com/ActiveRain.com The lady is anything but inconsistent. When it came to decorating her Dreamhouse sitting room, Barbie opted for hot pink "tuffets" with a matching baby grand piano and pink shoe-patterned wallpaper. Photo: ActiveRain.com/ActiveRain.com Guests in Barbie's "Virtual Kitchen" can whip up their own recipes using the LCD screens mounted above pink plastic stove ranges and microwaves. Photo: ActiveRain.com/ActiveRain.com Tickets to Barbie's Dreamhouse Experience are available at www.barbiedreamhouse.com, or buy tickets in person at Sunrise Boulveard and Flamingo Road, Sunrise, Florida. Photo: ActiveRain.com/ActiveRain.com






