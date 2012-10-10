Inside the 600-Year-Old Florence Pharmacy Started By Monks

One of the oldest historical landmarks and cultural treasures in Florence is not Michelangelo’s “David”, the Duomo or even the Uffizi Palace, but the increasingly world-famous Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, which has been in business for over 600 years. Situated on a small cobblestone street off the piazza that shares its name, the line of beauty products and colognes on offer better known simply as Santa Maria Novella predates most of Florence’s famed tourist destinations considering the brand began in 1221 as a medicinal operation run by Dominican monks within the walls of the monastery that to this day serves as the flagship location.

From the Florentine bottles on display designed by Leonardo DaVinci to the 17th century furniture that decorates what once served as the friar’s chapel and the frescos currently under restoration in the old factory, that up until 2000 manufactured all Santa Maria Novella products, benchmarks of the company’s rich heritage are everywhere.

Santa Maria Novella’s longevity is due in no small part to the innovations developed within the monastery, such as a modern alcohol-based eau de cologne, which replaced olive oil and vinegar for a longer-lasting scent, an important improvement to mitigate the stench of the unwashed masses in the 17th century whose access to bathing was limited.

The apothecary’s fame spread beyond the borders of Italy when the special fragrance created for Catherine de Medici was introduced to the Paris royal court upon her ascension as Queen of France. This “Acqua della Regina” is still sold today, made with the same methods and ingredients and sells for $125. Although production has since moved to a modern facility a few kilometers from the original location in Via della Scala, the company has not altered its artisanal techniques. Every product is still wrapped and assembled by hand, and the soaps are matured in a special ventilated cabinet, not unlike wine. Raw materials imported from other countries must meet Santa Maria Novella’s standards of being pesticide and anti-oxidant free, which gives perfumes a complexity as they age, deepening in color and scent.



Despite its medieval roots, signs that the company is keeping up with the times are obvious. After walking through the marble foyer entrance customers can learn about Santa Maria Novella products via an interactive touch screen monitor with 360-degree views of products. All orders are rung up wirelessly via iPads and sent to the back of the store where staff assembles the purchases to reduce lines and wait time. Other developments include a $245 anti-aging serum that uses stem cells extracted from apples and special creams developed for use after plastic surgery.

“The blogs and internet have changed the business,” Gianluca Foà, the company’s commercial director told us. “We don’t spend a single cent on advertising, but consumers are now able to learn about the company’s history and craftsmanship.” Today Santa Maria Novella counts 57 shops worldwide and there are new locations opening this year in Africa and Beijing. All international sales staff are trained for a minimum of one week at the Florence location, immersed in the brand’s history and the specifics of every product. “We want them to breathe our air,” Foà says. And very fragrant air it is indeed.

Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, Via della Scala 16, Florence, Italy.