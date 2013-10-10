Trend Spotting: Insects Are Creeping Up As Fall’s Most Underrated Motif

How odd: It seems today’s style set—street style stars, models, bloggers, and editors—are tooling around covered in … insects? Okay fine, fashion hasn’t officially gone that far, as we’re referring to insect prints, which have been spotted on the runway, on the street, and in the stores this fall.

Funnily enough, it wasn’t one top designer who decided to make insects a thing this season, but a pretty big group of them. In fact, we saw designers such as Lanvin, Tory Burch, Roberto Cavalli, and Thakoon all use literal interpretations of various bugs—scarabs, fireflys, and bumble bees, to name a few—on everything from silk blouses and skirts to blingy brooches, and we have to say: It’s pretty cool, if a little lost in the midst of more ubiquitous fall trends like pale pink, and designer sweatshirts.

To prove that insects are creeping up as fall’s most underrated motif, we rounded up a solid mix of runway looks, street style outfits, and items to buy that all embrace fall’s creepy-in-a-good-way insects trend.