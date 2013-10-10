StyleCaster
Trend Spotting: Insects Are Creeping Up As Fall’s Most Underrated Motif

by
How odd: It seems today’s style set—street style stars, models, bloggers, and editors—are tooling around covered in … insects? Okay fine, fashion hasn’t officially gone that far, as we’re referring to insect prints, which have been spotted on the runway, on the street, and in the stores this fall.

Funnily enough, it wasn’t one top designer who decided to make insects a thing this season, but a pretty big group of them. In fact, we saw designers such as Lanvin, Tory Burch, Roberto Cavalli, and Thakoon all use literal interpretations of various bugs—scarabs, fireflys, and bumble bees, to name a few—on everything from silk blouses and skirts to blingy brooches, and we have to say: It’s pretty cool, if a little lost in the midst of more ubiquitous fall trends like pale pink, and designer sweatshirts.

To prove that insects are creeping up as fall’s most underrated motif, we rounded up a solid mix of runway looks, street style outfits, and items to buy that all embrace fall’s creepy-in-a-good-way insects trend.

A look from Lanvin Fall 2013

A look from Tory Burch Fall 2013

A street style snap via Pinterest

Mother of Pearl Coral Bugs Achilles Skate Shoes, $395; at Avenue 32

A cute two piece set via Pinterest

A look from Thakoon Fall 2013

Oscar de la Renta Glass Facet Winged Insect Brooch, $126; at Last Call Neiman Marcus

A look from Lanvin Fall 2013

A look from Roberto Cavall Fall 2013

A street style look via Pinterest

A look from Lanvin Fall 2013

A look from Lanvin Fall 2013

Alexander McQueen Bug Ring, $135; at Shopbop

Erica Weiner Nocturnal Wings Earrings, $26.99; at Modcloth

Alilang Crystal Rhinestone Spider & Web Crawl Insect Bug Silver Brooch, $7.99; at Amazon

