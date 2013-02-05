Everything You Need to Know About the In-N-Out Heiress, America’s Youngest Female Billionaire



Recently, Bloomberg published a profile of Lynsi Torres, a name that had us drawing a blank—and with good reason. Torres is fairly reclusive when it comes to media, shuns talking to reporters, and is only truly known on the drag racing circuit. So why exactly is she so intriguing? For starters, she’s the youngest female American billionaire thanks to her family business, which you’ve definitely heard of: In-N-Out Burger.

The iconic West Coast burger chain consistently makes East Coast dwellers keel over in jealousy, as there’s truly nothing like it in the over-saturated (and often disgusting, for lack of a better word) fast food industry. Although everyone knows about “animal style” fries and In-N-Out’s other menu offerings, no one knows anything about the family behind it—particularly Torres, who will soon become the majority owner. Below, everything you need to know about this hamburger heiress.

1. In-N-Out was first founded in 1948 by married couple Harry and Esther Snyder, and it’s still a privately owned family company. These days, it has 281 locations and annual revenue of around $625 million. The exact financials of the company remain unknown, but it’s estimated to be worth between $1 billion and $3 billion. Torres gained ownership after various deaths in her family (including the death of her father Harry Guy Snyder, who passed away from a prescription drug overdose in 1999). Esther Snyder, the aging matriarch, took over at this time, despite her old age—but she passed away in 2004. Torres was the sole heir, and inherited 50 percent of the company on May 5, 2012, her 30th birthday. She will receive the second half on her 35th birthday.

2. Although she shies away from society events and other events favored by young billionaires, she shares one major stereotype in common with the seriously rich: multiple marriages! Torres is on her third husband, Val Torres Jr., who is a racecar driver. She has a set of twin daughters from a previous marriage.

3. As we mentioned above, Torres is very into drag racing (so it’s not shocking that she married someone who shared her interest). She inherited the passion from her father, who left her 27 vintage cars upon his death. The only public appearances she makes are often on the sidelines of races. There are merely a few pictures of her on the Internet, almost all of which are her holding racing trophies.

4. Torres’ most notable press appearance to date has been thanks to her real estate portfolio. Back in September, she laid out a supersized sum of $17.4 million for a 16,600 square foot mansion in the relatively low-key San Gabriel Mountains, located nearby Los Angeles (where the majority of her family’s franchise locations are)—but just far enough away from the Hollywood limelight. The house features a whopping 16 bathrooms.

5. Unlike the presidents of many companies, Torres has absolutely no formal college education or experience running a business. Naturally, this could make people a bit worried, but obviously she has delegated control to people who can handle it, especially considering the enormous profits the company takes home every year. One thing’s for sure: This is one of the most random and fascinating figures we’ve seen pop up in a long time.