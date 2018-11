Name: Inna Pilipenko

Agency: Supreme

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

New York City Neighborhood: West Village

Most Incredible Model Moment: The Nina Ricci show. All of the models had these really high shoes, it was dangerous to work but the show was so beautiful and I was so excited. On the runway I just felt that its the most incredible moment of my life.

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Marc Jacobs/Kate Moss

Describe your uniform: It always T-shirt, legging or jeans, very casual

Photo: Joey D’Arco