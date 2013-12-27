The Most Influential Chefs of 2013

What made 2013 such an exciting year for food? Tons of restaurant openings, new star restaurants, and an abundance of inventive cooking that managed to get even the pickiest of foodies excited.

These are the elements that inspired our list of of the most influential chefs of the year. So what did it take to make the cut? We looked for chefs who really made a mark this year, either with a high profile restaurant opening or public accolades. For instance, it is hard to ignore the one chef who made the cut for Time magazine’s “The World’s 100 Most Influential People of 2013” list.

Also of note, we are all too well aware that only two women made our list. We hope to see more top women chefs make their mark in 2014!

Did we miss someone who you think deserved to make the list? Share your pick in the comments below!

MORE:

Top 50 Party Host Faux Pas

Fashion Designers Share Their Favorite Holiday Recipes