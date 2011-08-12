Fashion Influencers Get Sketched, And, Um, Dov Charney

The fashion and culture magazine Meets Obsession is inside our head. We’re pretty sure. Why else would they commission QR artwork of some of this year’s most interesting fashion personalities?

If we’ve obsessed over them this year, they were included in this. Of course Anna Wintour made the cut, as did the Gaga-riffic Nicola Formichetti and Zombie Boy. Heir apparent to the McQueen name and creator of the wedding dress, Sarah Burton, was included also.

Some glitch must have happened though, because what is Dov Charney doing on this list?

The illustrations, made for the 10 Most Intriguing exhibit by artist Yiying Lu, are user friendly also. Scan the QR (quick response) codes embedded into the artwork to reveal the name of the fashion icon.

As if you didn’t already know. Check out all the notables in the slide show.