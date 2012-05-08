To Infinity And Beyond: The 11 Most Stylish Female Superheroes & Villains

We don’t know about you but we legitimately can’t wait until the next installment of the Batman films to debut (no really, we’ve been watching the trailers on repeat). Not only are we secretly kind of stoked that Anne Hathaway is playing Catwoman, we’re already digging her costume with what we’ve been able to see so far.
This got us thinking about some of the other infamous catsuits throughout the years and how we’d straight up not even be embarrassed to be seen wearing those looks on a day other than Halloween. There’s been a lot of babes throughout the years that have embodied some of our favorite cartoon and comic book characters to the point where we’ve even seen some of these trademark styles translated onto the runway.
With that in mind, we decided to do a round-up of some of the most stylish superheroes and villains around whose outfits we’re (not-so) secretly coveting. Be warned: next time you see us, we might be sporting a major cape.
Did we forget someone (eek!)? Tell us in the comments section below or share your own influences on your StyleCaster profile page!
Michelle Pfeiffer stunned us all in her version of Catwoman in Batman Returns.
Photo:
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 1992/
Ummm... ScarJo in a body suit? Unbelievable. We're on the edge of our seats to catch the latest movie in The Avengers series!
Photo:
Marvel 2011/
Who can forget Alicia Silverstone as Bat Girl in the killer Batman & Robin flick?
Photo:
Warner Bros. 1997/
Hellooo crop top! Jennifer Garner put the girl-next-door on pause as she wow-ed us in her role in Elektra.
Photo:
Twentieth Century Fox 2004/
Halle Berry can do no wrong in our opinion. In X-Men, she rocked a platinum wig that would make even Andy Warhol jealous.
Photo:
Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/
Just because she's small doesn't mean she shouldn't be taken seriously. We loved Chloe Moretz in Kick-Ass. And the purple wig? Divine.
Photo:
Marv Films/
The costumes may have been a bit simpler, but we just absolutely loved Elle Fanning in Super 8!
Photo:
2011 - Paramount Pictures/
Long before Kill Bill, there was Poison Ivy. Uma Thurman played with top knots and bright green in her role for Batman & Robin.
Photo:
1997 Warner Bros/
We're currently trying to figure out where we can get our hands on a pair of those star covered booty shorts! We loved Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman in The New Adventures of Wonder Woman! Blast from the past, indeed!
Photo:
Image courtesy mptvimages.com/
Rebecca Romijn in just about anything looks amazing. Here, she proves our point in X-Men: The Last Stand.
Photo:
Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/
Some sort of participation in a Batman flick seems to be a rite of passage for some of our favorite actresses. Here, Drew Barrymore plays the blonde and angelic sidekick to Two-Face's not so nice side in Batman Forever.
Photo:
1995 Warner Bros./