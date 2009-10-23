Inexpensive Date Ideas For Every Season

Tired of the typical coffee, dinner, and movie dates and tired of spending tons of cash on one event? Read below for some different date ideas, tailored to the season.

COLD WEATHER DATES:



Enjoy a Home Cooked Meal by the Fire:

I know, I know, you’re probably thinking this idea sounds like it’s straight from a Danielle Steele novel, but in all seriousness, nothing says romance quite like a homemade meal in front of a blazing fire on a cold, wintry evening. You can even suggest that he prepare the meal and test his cooking skills! For recipe ideas, check out StyleCaster’s Food for Thought.

Have a Movie Marathon:

Rent several of yours and his favorite horror movies or classics and make a night of it. Break out the popcorn, turn off all the lights, and get cozy on the couch. Although this date doesn’t involve much face-to-face interaction, the physical proximity should be enough, especially during those scary parts. This will also allow you to get to know him a little better by finding out his favorite movies. For classic ’90s flicks, you can suggest: Dumb & Dumber, Dazed & Confused, Wayne’s World, and The Big Lebowski. For horror movies try: Silence of the Lambs, Psycho, The Birds, and The Shining. For Action movies you can suggest: The Incredibles, Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill.

Explore a Museum:

Going to a museum is both an educational and pleasant date. If he isn’t an art fan, there are so many other cool kinds of museums (i.e. Sports Hall of Fames, spy museums, to name a few). Most museums even have one day a week where you can go for free, or some have a “suggested” admission. You could take turns choosing which museum to go to and make it a monthly ritual.

Browse an Indoor Flea Market:

While most guys don’t enjoy shopping, flea markets are different, as they generally have other items in addition to clothing (plus, everything is dirt cheap or can be bargained down). You and your guy can make up fun stories behind the antique cuddly toy that has a missing eye, or the bright green rocking chair. Maybe you can even gather old items you don’t necessarily use or need anymore and set up a station.

WARM WEATHER DATES:

Take a Picnic to the Park:

We’ve all seen the romantic setting of the picnic in the park in movies, but have you gone on one with your boyfriend recently, or at all? Fill up your wicker basket with a great bottle of wine, a cheese and cracker selection and perhaps a couple of yummy sandwiches. If you’re feeling sporty, pack a Frisbee or football for a post-lunch bonding experience with your man. Not only are picnics great for spending quality time with someone, but they also allow you to people-watch (another fun, free activity).

Go to a Carnival:

Reminisce about your youth by going to a carnival. Let your guy prove his manliness by winning you a large stuffed animal; I guarantee he will love it. Go on the exhilarating runaway train, or the ferris wheel that will take you back to middle school. Since there’s always so much going on at a carnival, you two will never get bored.

Attend an Outdoor Concert:

If you and your boyfriend are music fanatics, check out what free outdoor concerts are going on near you. Going to concerts with someone is a special experience to share that will be talked about for years. This will make a date feel special since it’s a one-time event (unless you’re a groupie). For free concerts, use timeout.com as a resource.

Go Hiking or Biking:

Hiking and biking are two of the most relaxing, freeing activities out there. While you are physically with someone else, you find an inner peace, allowing you to enjoy alone time while also enjoying the company of your significant other. You will feel rewarded at the end of the hike or bike ride, and guys always dig a girl who is active, so you will surely impress him.

Try a Free Wine Tasting:

Go to your local wine shop or vineyard (if you’re one of the lucky ones) and check out the free wine tastings. Although you will be in a group with others, it’s a great way to be social and spend time with your guy. Plus, what’s not to like about trying some refreshing wine on a hot, summer day? You can show off your newly acquired skill of distinguishing wine to your friends and hold an unofficial wine tasting with them.