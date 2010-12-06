Yigal Azrouël Answers StyleCaster’s 17 Questions

Photo: Alli Harvey, FilmMagic

Yigal Azroul is a self-taught designer and CFDA member known for a solid approach to draping. He makes the kinds of clothes worthy of collecting, what with their minimalist without being austere aesthetic. Yigal entered the fashion lexicon in 1998 and has since established boutiques in the Hamptons and New York’s Meatpacking district, an accessories line worthy of being personally selected by Dolce & Gabbana to be featured at Milan’s Spiga2 store, as well as a new online home complete with an “Inside The Studio” blog. As much as the girls love Yigal’s ready to wear, that extra access into the studio of the preternaturally handsome French-Israel-American designer can’t hurt the PR department. Get to know Yigal a little better in our seventeen questions below.

1. Occupation?

Fashion Designer

2. Explain an average day of work in one sentence.

I devote most of my morning to business matters, and then spend the majority of my afternoon with my design team.

3. High point/Low Point of your job?

I love to take on a lot of tasks at once and enjoy the adventures that work brings in my hectic day to day duties. My low point is that all my tasks can leave me utterly exhausted at the end of each day.



4. Favorite Beverage?

Arak, a Middle Eastern anise flavored base alcohol.very good for this time of the year.



Still from Qui tes-vous, Polly Maggoo?

5. Most inspiring film for fashion?

Qui tes-vous, Polly Maggoo? (1966)

6. Comfort Food?

French Moroccan cuisine, reminds me of home.

7. Best gift youve ever received?

I received my first surfboard from my family for my Bar Mitzvah.



Photo:iStock

8. Greatest city in the world and why?

New York, because of the constant energy and stimulation its exhausting but exhilarating all at the same time.

9. Whats one magazine, newspaper or website you read daily?

The Business of Fashion.



Yigal Azrouel SS11



10. Fashion uniform when you were 16?

Military shirt, Levis 501 jeans, high top converse shoes, ray ban sunglasses and motorcycle leather jacket.



11. Last clothing or accessory piece purchased?

The Persol fold up sunglasses by Steve McQueen

12. One thing most people dont know about you?

I can be rather shy at times.

13. Favorite Song on Your iPod right now.

Crystallized Lyrics The XX

14. Best decade for fashion?

The 70s



Charlotte Dellal Photo: Dave M. Benett, Getty Images



15. It girl right now?

Charlotte Dellal

16. Finish this sentence: The future of fashion…

will continue to be about vision, innovation, and modernization, however listening to the consumer and understanding what they desire will be more important than ever.

17. What do you think all fashion industry people have in common?

I think that we all have a specific instinct for creativity, which is diversified through our individuality.