Winter’s Hottest Jewelry Trends From A Celebrity Stylist

Jewelry trends can seem daunting on the runways, but there are some simple ways to make them your own and make them work with your wardrobe.

My favorite jewelery trend on the catwalk right now is big earrings. Contrast big bohemian earrings with a crisp, sharp white shirt.

Our JewelMint Mystic Fall Earrings work perfectly as a boho goddess statement piece.



Mystic Fall Earrings, available with subscription at Jewelmint

If crisp isnt your style, have fun and pair diamond earrings with grungy, chunky sweaters like this one from Topshop.



Camel Knitted Slouchy Stitch Jumper, $80, at Topshop

On todays runway, we see a lot of ethnic influence so complement your ethnic-inspired pieces with chunky silver jewelry piled all on one wrist. One of my very favorite standout jewelry trends was from Celine Resort 2011. The collection showcased two statement cuffs on each wrist. Try the same look for less with the Gehry gold cuffs Kate and I designed, which are coming out in December.

With jewelry, you dont want to neglect your neckline. This season, the necklace trends are two extremes super short or elegantly long. Pair the short chokers with strapless dresses for a glamorous night out or pair the long pendants over sweaters and tees for a casual day.



Celestial Wreath Necklace, available with subscription at Jewelmint

As for rings, get creative this season. Stack a mixture of rings of different metals and stones and spread them all over your fingers this was a big focus of our upcoming JewelMint collections.

And most importantly, have fun with your jewelry. When you arent feeling the simple look of just one, stack on more. Kate and I love contrast and putting pieces together that you wouldnt normally think of. This seasons trends are perfect for experimenting.

Have a fashionable day! -Cher

Cher Coulter is a top Los Angeles based stylist, whose client list includes Kate Bosworth, Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes, and Scarlett Johansson . Known for combining easy avant-garde with absolute glamour in her womens styling, Cher possesses an equal talent for mens fashion. Cher and her dear friend Kate Bosworth recently launched their very own jewelry line, JewelMint, which provides members with high-end jewelry for $29.99/month. To learn more about Chers fashion sensibility, check out the new jewelry line from her and Kate Bosworth at JewelMint.

