Wilhelmina Model Chloe Memisevic: Peep Her Fashion Week Video Diary Here

Chloe Memisevics unique, non-conformist beauty instantly mesmerized the New York fashion worlds most influential tastemakers. The statuesque Swede with the impossibly high cheekbones stands almost six feet tall and boasts impeccable personal style. In her very first season in New York, Chloes androgynous appeal caught the attention of Marc Jacobs, who instantly cast her in his critically praised spring 2011 show. The breakout star gained her cool-kid seal of approval a few days later by walking at Proenza Schouler.

Here, the girl whos got even the most jaded fashion insiders talking gives StyleCaster an exclusive glimpse into her world from the frenzy and excitement of backstage to the at-home hair care treatment she indulges in. Through it all, this high-school student remains refreshingly down-to-earth, as evidenced in a recent tweet from two days before NYFW: Another day another pizza, tomorrow yet another day and….fashion week!?

Video shot with Kodak Easyshare Digtal Camera and edited by Blake Martin.

