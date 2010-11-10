Victoria’s Secret Backstage – Anja, Alessandra, Adriana, Oh My!

In this editorial game we’re always into finding the next “It” girl, chatting with her agent, getting some exclusive pics, asking her about herself and what it means to be the face everyone is dying to book. The fact is, models are our celebrities, so going backstage for hair and makeup at the Victoria’s Secret show is major.

Martha Streck and Lily Cole are making their VS debut, Jessica Stam is back for more, and Angels from Alessandra to Adriana and Selita Ebanks redefine girl crush. There were some high fashion highlights like Anja, Chanel and Maryna, and the vibe overall was like a really sweet non-catty sorority moment with spray tans, hair extensions and pink robes.

I got a chance to see the show, Katy Perry, Akon, half naked boys and girls who are so perfect, it kinda hurts but really, it’s a Broadway-level stage production with glitter. Get to know some of the genetically superior in the slide show above, and see the whole show when it airs on CBS, Tuesday, November 30th (10:00-11:00PM ET/PT).