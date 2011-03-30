Van Cleef & Arpels Goes On An Epic Spring Journey (Video)

Van Cleef & Arpels doesn’t really do things half way, if you will. The heritage jewelry house that you may recognize from the glittering necks, wrists and ears of some red carpet mainstays decided to ring in spring with a fte and some deliriously beautiful decorating.

Artist Douglas Little conceptualized the theme around springs Cherry Blossoms for the 5th Avenue store and windows. The display is lush, colorful, and in perfect 2011 fashion, 3D.

We were there for the whole pretty process, and spoke with Little and CEO/Creative Director, Nicolas Bos, on Van Cleef & Arpels’ modern identity, jewels and spring flowers.

Credits:

Director: Bon Duke

Camera and Sound: Patrick Scola

Features Director: Kerry Pieri, StyleCaster