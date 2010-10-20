Twitter Birds: Meet The Man Behind @AskMrMickey

Above photo: Mickey Boardman with model Dree Hemingway

There’s a little thing called privacy that has become light years more difficult to maintain ever since our Twitter feeds started showing up at the top of Google results. We’re not sure our bosses (or dads) need to know that our date projectiled saliva on our faces last night or that our favorite pajamas have baby monkeys printed on them, but these are obviously things that our devoted followers need to know. So what’s a Tweeter to do? Don’t give an eff apparently, which seems to be Mickey Boardman‘s approach to the matter and we love him all the more for it. The Paper mag Editorial Director may have been born without a filter, but if we’ve learned anything, it’s that candid honesty seems to win over many hearts when it comes to Twitter. Our heart being one of them. We chatted with the favorite fashion personality, also known as Mr. Mickey, to get to the bottom of a few things, but found out in true Mickey fashion much more than we asked for!

So first off, why the prefix? Why not just plain old Mickey?

About 15 years ago I started my fashion advice column and my bosses were

trying to come up with a name for it. Someone suggested Ask Mr. Mickey

because they thought Mr. Mickey sounded like a fun character. It actually sounds like a hairdresser, but the name stuck and I love it.



You have some of the wittiest tweets in the Twitterverse (in our

opinion). Do these amazing things just pop into your head on a whim or do you spend more than 140 seconds coming up with them?

They just come to me. I’m at my best if I don’t think too much about

anything. That’s the joy of Twitter for me and probably why, if I do say so

myself, I’m pretty good on TV. You can ask me about ANYthing and I’ll just

start flapping my gums with no clue what I’m talking about.

We’ve noticed you like to talk in the 3rd person from time to time. So, what is it like being Mr. Mickey on a day to day basis?

It’s partially a joke for me to refer to myself in the 3rd person. It’s very

self-important and deluded which I like. Being Mr. Mickey is pretty fabulous, but it’s also a lot of work because everyone at Paper is pretty maxed out with work! Myself included. Meanwhile for a hick from Hanover Park, Illinois, it’s pretty exciting to be in New York City let alone to do all the fun and glamorous things I get to do. Photo on right: Tinsley Mortimer and Mickey Boardman.

If you could pick your top 5 twitter friends (not real life friends!) who would they be?

It’s funny you say that because I honestly feel like I’m closer to my

Twitter friends than my real friends. I know what they’re doing every second

of the day whereas my real friends I only see every week or so! My top 5 Twitter friends are:

1. @samuelcoltxxx – He’s so sexy and so funny and I love porn stars.

2. @FENTONFALLON – Dana Lorenz is my friend in real life too, but we do most of our communicating on Twitter and she’s got a fun cynical and slightly sour tone.

3. @InsideDVF – I worship Diane von Furstenberg and feel so excited to know

what she’s up to on a daily basis.

4. @MarcJacobsInt – When Robert Duffy logs on and gets on a roll, he’s pretty

entertaining.

5. @QueenRania and @MariaShriver – I worship them both. They do amazing charity work.

We heard you had some mishaps getting to Paris for Fashion Week. What happened?

Well for future reference everyone should know Air France has TWO 7:05 PM

flights from NYC to Paris. One from JFK and one from Newark. I was with

friends who were on the JFK flight and assumed I was on the same flight but

I was actually on the Newark flight. Had to get a new ticket for the next

day on Air Canada going to Paris via Montreal. The flight to Montreal was

cancelled due to bad weather. The flight was cancelled again the following

day but they took pity on me and put me on a Continental flight non-stop to

Paris where I arrived two days later than planned. But such is life. I was

still in Paris!



Mickey with fashion writer Lynn Yaeger

Speaking of traveling, what are some of your favorite spots in the world to travel to? Whats up next on your list?

I love big cities with lots of energy. Istanbul and Bombay are two

favorites. I also love smaller cities that are historically rich. Salamanca,

Jaipur, Marseilles, Porto, Taormina, Dresden, Krakow, Sighisoara are all

great. Also Rome, Beijing, Johannesburg, Seville. I’m dying to see more of

Africa, and India is really my number one favorite. The first time I stepped

off the plane in Bombay I felt like “Baby is home!”

What were your last three fashion purchases?

Three pairs of Stella McCartney for Adidas sneakers!!! I love Stella because

I’m cruelty-free and wear no animal products. Also a leopard print fake fur

coat from Club Monaco. And a bag full of Lacoste shirts. Well, I got those

for free but they’re the foundation of my wardrobe.

Dating motto:

Ask and ye shall receive. Also ‘No one ever looked back and wished they

HADN’T slept with a cute boy.’

Finish this sentence: Fashion has the power to…

Make your dreams come true.

#1 Reason for tweeting:

To meet fun new people.

Three things you must do before you die.

I think these are different for everyone, but generally I think we all need

to 1) Do something we never thought we could do, 2) Do a once-in-a-lifetime

journey, and 3) Have sex with a famous person.

Now that all of the Fashion Week chaos has died down, can you pick out some highlights? Favorite shows, parties, moments?

Well, the Chanel show was a dream. Gorgeous clothes, gorgeous production,

sweetness with Ines de la Fressange and Karl reunited. Loved it. Other shows

I loved were Marc Jacobs, Jil Sander, Prada, Ohne Titel, Michael Kors,

Haider Ackermann, Rick Owens, Cacharel, Calvin Klein.

Who would you say killed it style-wise during Fashion Week? Any celebs or editors that stick out?

Hilary Alexander has been looking soooo sexy lately! I asked her if she

bought a new push-up bra, she looks so great. Cathy Horyn looks great since

she got a new boyfriend. A new boyfriend can do WONDERS for a fashion

editor! Anna Piaggi is always amazing looking. Kate Lanphear. Anna Dello

Russo has been a favorite for some time, but I’m interested to see where

she’ll take her look next. Giovanna Battaglia and Cecilia Dean are also

always fun to watch style-wise. Sally Singer’s looks were fun this season

too. She looks so gorgeous these days.

Do you have a twitter pet peeve?

I hate when people pretend they’re tweeting from an event when they’re

really just at home in their pajamas. Why lie? Also, I hate when people do a

non-stop barrage of tweets all day. It makes me want to un-follow them.

If you weren’t in fashion, what would you be doing?

Tour guide in historical costume. I’m a real history nerd and love love love

a super in-depth tour of an historical site particularly by someone who is a

know-it-all nerd like myself!

And last but not least in 140 or less what do you love most about

Twitter?

Its reach is endless, and I’m accessible to new friends and fans without

having to leave my couch.