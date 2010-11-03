Twitter Birds: Meet The Girl Behind @INTERMIX

A little while back, just having a Twitter account was the measure of success for a brand looking to expand their reach and stay up to date in the online game. But social media lovers, the ante has officially been upped. Not only do you have to have your UberTwitter on hand at all times (we’ve seen @dkny tweet that she keeps her BlackBerry in bed with her #nojoke), you have to be good at it too and 1,000 followers just isn’t what it was 1 year ago. For the girl behind retailer extraordinaire INTERMIX‘s Twitter handle, succeeding in the Twitterverse means having upwards of 6,000 followers and joining in on the Twitter conversation literally day and night, even before brushing her teeth in the morning. We grilled our latest Twitter Bird on her social media savvy tips and of course found out some must-have shopping items along the way. Read on, Tweeps!

Your job sounds rad! Can you give us a rundown of your day to day?

Sure! First thing I do when I wake up (sadly even before brushing my teeth), is check my BlackBerry for tweets that came in overnight. Once Im in the office, I read fashion trades and blogs, such as WWD, NYT style section, The Cut blog, StyleCaster (of course), Fashionista and Who What Wear, to see what news might be post worthy. Were getting ready to launch a fresh and new fashion and lifestyle blog, so working on that currently takes up a big chunk of my day. Ill touch base with our 23 stores all over the country to see whats going on in our various markets, as well as get the scoop from our buyers about what exciting new items they have coming in from their vendors. Oh, and most importantly, Im always scoping out the office to see whos wearing a great outfit to feature in our crowd pleasing, Intermix Look of the Day, post! [Pictured on left: Liza Smook from the INTERMIX buying office. Top, Elizabeth and James; Jeans, Current/Elliot; Bracelet, Chan Luu; all found at INTERMIX]

When you first got the job at INTERMIX, did you know youd be Tweeting or did that come after?

I knew Id be Tweeting. INTERMIX is a company that recognizes the value of social media for brands and knows the importance of engaging in communication with the customer directly. I get to spend a lot of my day talking with our customers about fashion, clothes, and trending topics, which is a pretty amazing job if you ask me!

So what exactly are the stipulations when getting interviewed for a job that involves being a successful tweeter?

Having an outgoing personality and a relatable voice is key when interviewing for a job involving social media. For INTERMIX, it was important to have an interest in fashion, an understanding of INTERMIX vendors, and a successful track record for enhancing brands in a social space.

It must be hard to get work done when youre surrounded by clothes all the time. What brands from INTERMIX do you wear most often?

Youre telling me! Luckily, working for a clothing company means that shopping, trying on clothes and talking about fashion is all part of the job. Its definitely a great place to get inspired thats for sure.

Day-to-day I tend to wear a lot of Elizabeth and James, like this black blazer (left), which is chic but also really comfy. I basically live in my JBrand skinny lightweight leggings this season and I love Joie tops because theyre great to wear during the day or at night.

Any favorite item in particular that youve gotten from the store?

Yes! Im obsessed with the A.L.C. leather skirt that I bought earlier in the fall. Also, Im not thrilled its already cold out, but very excited to finally be able to wear my Rag & Bone hooded parka. Its so cozy and keeps me warm on my way to work.

Favorite 5 tweeters you follow?

We love to follow our brands that we think are doing a great job with social media, like @DVF, @Tory Burch, @ElizandJames and @BrianAtwood. We are also big fans of fashion personalities like Brad Goreski (@Mrbradgoreski) and @mrjoezee. For fashion news and information we follow @womensweardaily, @NYMAG and the @sartorialist. Thats over five, I know, but there are just so many great ones!

Reason for unfollowing someone:

Excessive tweeting.

I love to shop, but Ive found that Im pretty bad at it (if thats possible). For example, I never buy what I need, just what I like at the spur of the moment. Do you have any shopping tips and mottos that you live by?

Spend money on classic pieces first so you have your bases covered. For instance, be sure you have a great pair of jeans (Rag & Bone or JBrand are always a safe bet), a solid pair of boots (Sergio Rossi, black, over-the-knee leather boots will go with everything, and a classic bag (Chloe and Stella make great ones for fall). Once you have the basics, its easier to have fun and experiment with new trends. Also, when youre shopping, always remember to go with your gut. If you absolutely love a piece, youll find that you can work it into your wardrobe season after season.



Ok, we have to ask who at INTERMIX had the best Halloween costume?

All of our girls rocked it this Halloween, but I would have to say the winner for best costume overall, goes to our senior director of digital marketings newborn baby girl. She went as Darth Vader. Is this not the cutest pic youve ever seen? (Side note: This was her older brothers mask she tried on for a hot second to get super cute photo. She actually went as a skeleton.)

Whats on your holiday shopping wishlist?

Our Holiday Lookbook just came out and I basically want everything in it! The Gryphon mermaid tail sequin tank dress on the cover is to die for. Our Helmut Lang high collar shearling jacket is absolutely gorgeous and perfect for winter. This D&G wool cardigan is going to be my staple for Thanksgiving. These Stella McCartney pumps are great for holiday parties and this Dannijo crystal cocktail ring makes the perfect festive accessory!



Who are your style icons?

Living in New York, Im constantly inspired by girls I see on the street, out at night, or in the office. My best friend is my personal favorite style icon, but I also love Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth, Blake Lively, and Olivia Palermos style, and I totally respect Rihanna for being the ultimate risk taker.

When youre not tweeting, attending events or shopping, what do you do for fun?

I like to run on the West Side Highway, eat at new restaurants (just went to the Maialino in the Gramercy Park Hotel which was great), travel (I had a crazy wedding season this year), go to concerts (saw Florence and the Machine last night which was amazing), and explore the city with friends.

Any upcoming INTERMIX news we should know about?

YES! Expect great things for holiday gifting this year and definitely keep an eye out for our new fashion and lifestyle blog thats launching soon. Well be doing lots of fun give-a-ways and promotions for that, so stay tuned!

And last but not least – in 140 characters or less, what do you love most about Twitter?

I love Twitter b/c at any given moment, I can tap into what great minds like Stefano Gabbana and Justin Bieber are thinking ;).

Good answer!