Twitter Birds: Meet The Girl Behind @ElizAndJames

If I could hypothesize about my perfect dream job (besides the one I’m already in, of course), the end result would have a checklist that looks a little something like this: a) must be surrounded by gorgeous clothes at all times b) must be able to tweet at work c) must be a happening New York-based working environment, and d) include the chance to work alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen or at the very least get a sighting or two.

If I just described your dream job, then there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that the job exists and it’s called Marketing & Publicity Coordinator at the Olsens’ contemporary clothing line Elizabeth and James. The bad news: the job is taken. We got a chance to chat Twitter, fashion and future with the lucky girl behind the Elizabeth and James Twitter handle who happens to have one of the coolest jobs ever.

First off, how did you land the job as official Twitterer for the Elizabeth and James brand? What does your day to day job entail?

I joined the E and J team eager to create a voice for the brand in the digital realm and overly excited to tweet. Tweeting is a fun part of my duties sprinkled into my day of sharing brand news, showing the collection, coordinating editor and stylist requests, heaving samples around (#fashiongirlproblems), generating press and the like.

In less than 140 characters how would you describe the E and J twitter personality.

A sarcastic, shoe-loving downtown NYC-er that is into classic rock, throwback denim and fashion-friendly October weather.

We particularly like Twitter for its often humorous aspect. Any recent tweets you can think of that made you laugh out loud?

@johnjannuzzi: I love foreigners at Starbucks “I want to be a coffee mocha”

Everything written by @manrepeller @dmmwitted and @askmrmickey always cracks me up.

Who are your top 5 people to follow on twitter?

@mrbradgoreski such a talent, sweetheart, E and J supporter and real-deal fashion success story so excited to see whats next for him.

@bergdorfs an utterly iconic New York Tweeter (with the cutest dog Ive ever seen).

@rumineely one of our favorite bloggers who has perfected downtown NYC meets effortless West Coast style.

@mrjoezee love a big timer in the fashion industry who is still very relatable, plus he has the best insider scoop.

@TEXTILEEandJ our amazing mens and womens denim-centric offshoot that gave me a reason to wear jeans again (great taste in music, too).

Whats your E and J staple item?

The blazer reinvented every season in new fabrics, shapes and attitudes makes it impossible to ever have enough.

What did you wear to work today?

The TEXTILE Elizabeth and James Iggy jean, a vintage Mark Shale sweater borrowed from my dad, our MOXY bootie and my favorite Elizabeth and James Elephant Ring.

We know this story is a little Twitter biased, but if you had to pick one social media outlet, which would you pick: Facebook, Twitter, Myspace, FourSquare or a blogging platform?

TWITTER, obviously! I love the overshare. Plus its where I get all of my news these days.

Top reason for unfollowing someone:

No one likes a Debbie.

Any Twitter pet peeves?

Im slowly getting over the fact that to tweet effectively one must write in fragments and shortened text (ie. “me 2). That has been a tough lifestyle change after journalism school.

We can only imagine that working for a company run by Mary-Kate and Ashley is unlike any other job out there. What have been some highlights?

Working for such passionate, creative and hardworking individuals is constantly inspiring.

Have you had any personal run-ins with the twins yourself? Any stories you can share?

Of course. Shoe envy is a regular occurrence.

Can you give us a little glimpse into what your life was like during Fashion Week?

I spent a lot of time at Elizabeth and James Pop-Up Shop in the West Village. We had an awesome Fashions Night Out party. Ashley and MK worked behind the cash register and the line was around the block!

I stopped by Don Hills a bit it was funny to see Terry Richardson and Topper Mortimer rocking out to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs two different spectrums of New York for NYFW.

Do you think theres a strategy to Tweeting successfully?

Tweet often, but not too often. Be semi un-censored and dont over-think.

You guys recently expanded into eye-wear. Whats next for the E and J brand?

We have a few things up our sleeve. Cant let too much out of the bag but lets just say were truly evolving into a lifestyle brand. Heres a sneak peek pic of a look from our Spring 11 look book. Enjoy!

All photos courtesy of Elizabeth and James