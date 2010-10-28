StyleCaster
Share

Style: Defined By Isaac Mizrahi, Yigal Azrouël And More NY Designers

What's hot
StyleCaster

Style: Defined By Isaac Mizrahi, Yigal Azrouël And More NY Designers

Blake
by

What exactly is style? The designers of New York Fashion Week define the undefinable in an exclusive video featuring Yigal Azroul, Isaac Mizrahi, Max Azria and so many more of those who influence the way we dress and view the world. -Kerry Pieri

104132 1288284108 Style: Defined By Isaac Mizrahi, Yigal Azrouël And More NY Designers

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share