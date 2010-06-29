STYLE CASTING: 6 Hot New Models On Reel Time!

These girls are familiar with usually a different kind of lens that of the still camera. But it’s really a dynamic beauty we were after. So we chatted up the models of the exclusive StyleCaster editorial, Face Value, caught in-between their shoots with photographer Frances Tulk-Hart of course, in the video above. Check it out and let me know what you think!

