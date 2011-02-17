Street Style With Paper Magazine’s Mr. Mickey

“It’s not a tranny thing,” Mr. Mickey says of his women’s cruelty-free Stella McCartney sneakers.

No, I should say not. It’s about style, and at one glance you get that from Paper Magazine‘sMickey Boardman, purveyor of all things downtown cool. In a Michael Kors corduroy suit (worn to celebrateKors’ 30th anniversary yesterday) paired with an APC trench, the gregarious Boardman sets a stylish canvas for an array of inspired accessories, including a giant Erickson Beamon Swarovski Crystal that he put on a Lia Sophia chain.

In keeping with the StyleCaster battle cry, “style to the people,” we also asked Mr. Mickey what the average Joe or Jane might not know about fashion week, and why all the ballyhoo matters to fashionistas near and far.