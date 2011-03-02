StyleCaster
Share

Springtime Layering Tips With Converse One Star for Target

What's hot
StyleCaster

Springtime Layering Tips With Converse One Star for Target

Janice
by
Springtime Layering Tips With Converse One Star for Target
4 Start slideshow

Earlier today, Converse One Star for Target invited a handful of bloggers and online editors to style three spring looks using the latest Converse One Star collection to drop in nationwide Target stores. The spring/summer 2011 line is less sporty than past Converse One Star collections and includes lightweight cotton button ups, printed sun dresses and great skinny leg, motocross jeans in a variety of washes.

My favorite piece from the collection was hands down the Isla Trench ($49.99) available in Spanish olive, navy and khaki. It’s a fantastic transitional coat and considering it’s only $49.99 you won’t be pissed when we have two weeks of spring to wear it before summer stampedes in with a heatwave.

Scroll through the images above for more of the Converse One Star pieces I plan on hording and layering through spring!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

Spring Layering Tip #1: Although boyfriend button ups are a great staple, considering picking up a fitted button up. This Converse One Star button up has knit side panels and is flattering on any body type. Moreover, a fitted button up will look better layered underneath a cardigan or coat than a baggier version.

Spring Layering Tip #2: If the temperature isn't quite ready for a sun dress, try slipping a more structured or jacket top over your dress and treat it like a skirt. This way your skirt will feel more seasonally anchored without needing to actually be a wintry skirt.

Spring Layering Tip #3: For those cold days that catch you buy surprise, layer up your lighter weight coats. I loved pairing this fitted Converse One Star grey winderbreaker with its huge collar underneath a more weather resistant coat.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Prepare to Swoon Over Burberry Exotics

Prepare to Swoon Over Burberry Exotics
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share