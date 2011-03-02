Springtime Layering Tips With Converse One Star for Target

Earlier today, Converse One Star for Target invited a handful of bloggers and online editors to style three spring looks using the latest Converse One Star collection to drop in nationwide Target stores. The spring/summer 2011 line is less sporty than past Converse One Star collections and includes lightweight cotton button ups, printed sun dresses and great skinny leg, motocross jeans in a variety of washes.

My favorite piece from the collection was hands down the Isla Trench ($49.99) available in Spanish olive, navy and khaki. It’s a fantastic transitional coat and considering it’s only $49.99 you won’t be pissed when we have two weeks of spring to wear it before summer stampedes in with a heatwave.

Scroll through the images above for more of the Converse One Star pieces I plan on hording and layering through spring!