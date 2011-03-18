StyleCaster
Spring 2011 Must Haves: Editors, Insiders and Olivia Palermo

Kerry Pieri
by
Choosing one maje item to update your wardrobe for an entire season is no small decision. We turned to our own editors and some girls whose style we hold in only the highest regard for their input on that one magical piece that will color their whole post-winter fashion life a beautiful shade.

Click through for the top picks-and don’t be shocked that there are a lot of amazing bags and shoes involved.

1 of 12

Clockwise from left: Kerry Pieri, Becka Diamond, Andrea Uku, Kelly Framel, Marina Munoz, Annabel Tollman, Emily Finkbinder, Olivia Palermo, Alyssa Vingan, Dee Grossmann

Andrea Uku, Content Manager, StyleCaster

"I like to make one big bag purchase a year, so for spring Ive decided to splurge and finally get the PS1 bag Ive been pining over for months. I was debating between the navy and camel, but I finally settled on the lighter color to lighten things up for the warmer months."

Proenza Schouler PS1 leather bag, $1,595, at Proenza Schouler

Olivia Palermo, Designer, Model

"I really love the Victoria Beckham handbag line. I think its really beautiful. Its a relatively high price point, thats for sure, but its nicely done.

Victoria Beckham bag, $2,600, at Net-a-Porter

Janice Chou, Style and Market Editor, StyleCaster

"I'm really feeling the flat-form lately for its retro look. However, this wedge is perfect for my spring wardrobe as it has the feel of a flat-form but doesn't feel too trendy and the color can carry me into fall."

Finsk grey curve wedge, $598, at Oak NYC

Becka Diamond, DJ

"I want a Céline tote bag. I want to incorporate a few ladylike pieces into my super hard-edged kind of look because its a complete dichotomy."

Photo: Céline

Kerry Pieri, Features Director, StyleCaster

"I've had my eye on these Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Maryjanes. They're not like any other shoe in my closet right now, but I think their girlishness would pair well with some of the more minimal looks already in my closet to help mix it up. Plus, they kind of remind me of Cher from Clueless."

Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Maryjanes, $390, at Opening Ceremony

Kelly Framel, Blogger, The Glamorai

"A long, sheer black skirt."

Photo: Lanvin SS11, ImaxTree

Alyssa Vingan, Associate Editor, StyleCaster

"If there is one thing that I will obsessively search for until I get my hands on it, it's a pair of Julian Louie for ALDO wedges from the spring collection. I am already styling outfits around them in my head!"

Ikat Wedges, $125, at Aldo Stores

Annabel Tollman, Stylist

"Im sure there will be more than one. There was a jumpsuit from Derek Lam. It was like a linen jumpsuit, with a low v and natural hem line. I said to Derek 'I love it' and he said 'Thats very you.' Sign me up for that please."

Photo: Derek Lam SS11, ImaxTree

Marina Muñoz, Stylist

"An Alexander Wang bag. The new ones! Theres one that has little hardware. Its a little square one that I can get away with as a pouchette or a clutch."

Alexander Wang Marion bag, $650, at Alexander Wang

Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director, StyleCaster

"When it come to springtime, we fashion editors do our fair share of hoofing around NYC. The constant dilemma? How do you stay looking modern and chic in boring flats? The answer, of course, is don't wear boring flats. These Marni neon yellow polka dotted ballerinas are anything but run-of-the-mill. They're also the kind of shoes that make people take a second look at you as they think, 'is she crazy?' I like to leave people guessing."

Marni Polka Dot Leather Ballerina Flats, $500, at Net-a-Porter

Dee Grossman, Fashion Assistant, StyleCaster

"Twinkle, twinkle  the perfect piece to update your jeans and tee and stay on trend!"

Opening Ceremony Embellished Crop Sweater, $330, at Ssense

