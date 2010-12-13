Sophomore NYC: Get To Know The Girls

If there’s one brand that comes to mind when I think about the laid back, cool-kid uniform in California, downtown New York and even across the globe in Australia, it’s Sophomore. Started in 2004 by veteran fashion designer Madeleine von Froomer and graphic designer Chrissie Miller, the affordable and sublimely comfortable line of vintage-inspired separates came from a vision the girls had about what was missing in the market.
Madeleine was working as a designer for Proenza Schouler when a mutual friend introduced her to Chrissie, and not only was that the beginning of a beautiful friendship, but a business partnership as well. They set out to create “not too girly” basics that they and their friends wanted to wear, and have built a brand based on their downtown lifestyle, with all of the goods made in the US. Sophomore might be most well-known for its lookbooks, which always feature Chrissie’s friends namely Jen Brill, The Virgins, Lesley Arfin and Chrissie’s live-in boyfriend Leo Fitzpatrick and give customers an honest, intimate look into the brand’s culture. Who doesn’t want to know what it’s like to hang with models, writers, artists and musicians all day?
For two girls who are so in the know, they tend to shy away from trends and stay true to their own voices. “This is kind of new for America, that fashion is so hot right now and so accessible,” explains Madeleine. “Theres all this attention on ‘whos a trendsetter’ and ‘whats her style’, and now you just want to be anti-that. I want to have the worst style. I want to wear something no one else would wear, and I want to be on the worst dressed list, because that’s the new thing this year.”
We visited Chrissie and Madeleine, as well as their colleagues Leah Dell and Kimbra Lo, to get to know the Sophomore family in their small studio on Chrystie Street. And let me tell you, working at the company is probably just as exciting as you would imagine. Even though Chrissie has a number of side gigs freelance graphic design and DJing among them Sophomore remains her number one priority. “We just have fun here,” Chrissie says. “I always look forward to seeing these guys. I think we’re really lucky.”
Team Sophomore: Leah Dell, Chrissie Miller, Madeleine von Froomer and Kimbra Lo
Chrissie was born and raised in New York City.
"I lived on the Upper East side, went to a Catholic private school. It was pretty intense all girls, had to wear a uniform, curtsy and pray with nuns and stuff. I got kicked out of THAT school... in the 8th grade, and then kind of bounced around. It was weird growing up here. I feel like I was the last of the "hippie" generation. My friends hung out in the meadow, listened to the Grateful Dead, the clothes we wore were like 'boarding school', with bike hats, blazers and faded denim. I guess I would have rather grown up downtown, but it was nice. Its pretty up there all of the parks, the street kind of sparkles."
Madeleine was born in New Orleans, where she's become a bit of a local celebrity.
"They invited us to be in the first ever New Orleans Fashion Week. We're doing a runway show! We want to fly down all of the fashion press, make it insane. It's from March 20th through 26th, right after Mardi Gras. We want to do a party down there."
The local newspaper, The Times Picayune, interviewed Madeleine last year after she travelled to New Orleans to watch the Saints play in the Super Bowl, causing her to almost miss New York Fashion Week. "My mom and my friends called me saying, 'Oh my God! You're on the cover of the style section!' It was HUGE! My mom ordered a copy directly from the newspaper, blown up on cardboard. I had to go with her to Michael's to get it framed over Thanksgiving."
Leah (left) started at the company two years ago as an intern, and is now indispensable in the day-to-day operations of Sophomore.
"I do a bit of everything. I am the liaison between the stores and Sophomore. I also help with the sales, press a little bit, design, production a bit... everything a little bit! I like taking initiative and getting to be my own boss."
Kimbra (right) is an intern who is an aspiring photographer.
"I love the clothes, I love the style, everything that the brand represents. And I just love the environment."
Sophomore Playlist:
Hall and Oates
Michael Jackson
Neil Young
Lil' Wayne
A lot of 80's
"I get really excited when Debbie Gibson's 'Only In My Dreams' comes on because this is the only place I hear it, and it only plays once every three months or so."
Madeleine
"Were hippies here, we just like the 70s period. Were never going to get over that. We love Neil Young! Thats our main source of inspiration that era."
Chrissie
Madeleine on her design inspiration:
"Its hard to say what inspires me. Its not like I see something and have to put it on the wall, it comes from inside. I try and ask myself, 'what do I want' or 'what am I missing that I cant find right now'. Or maybe I found something really expensive, and I think about how I can make that affordable to more people."
Favorite hangouts:
Lit Lounge
Max Fish
Thompkins Square Park
Souen
Liquiteria
The Juice Press
The Strand
Frick Gallery
"I think I need a new hangout. In my old age, I need a 'Cheers' or something." Chrissie
"My laundromat's really awesome, Clean and Cleaner. Not that I hang out there, but I love it." Madeleine
The front door to the Sophomore office on Chrystie Street.
"[Sophomore] started with just graphics for years, since 2002. Im such a big graphics person, just text in general is my thing. Even art with text. I dont know if thats because I do it for a living, but Im naturally attracted to it. I also enjoy the lookbooks and making the videos, were going to make another one. Thats the exciting part for me."
Chrissie
Sophomore on social media:
"It didn't occur to me, since when I was growing up there was such a disconnect between luxury brands and the customers. I feel like a brand like ours, you really need to connect with your fans were based off of a lifestyle."
Chrissie
"My favorite part about our blog is the connection. We'll tweet, 'send us pictures of you in Sophomore and we'll feature you on the blog!' It's really exciting, especially when its like high school or younger kids from all over the world. Its cute."
Leah
On the Sophomore Spring 2011 collection:
"We did one delivery with more prints. We got a certain feeling, theyre not quite tribal or African, but they're Caribbean, island inspired you can hear the steel drums. Like you're at a resort, or youre going on vacation. We got a beachy feel... We did a baja sweatshirt, patchwork dresses and tops, and these little shorts with prints that are so cute. They look so 80s resort, like 'Club Med.'"
Madeleine and Chrissie
On the Sophomore Spring 2011 collection:
"The first delivery is for January, so we had to think about what people want to buy in between seasons. We chose a striped fabric that has a slightly sweater-y feel. It keeps you warm but its not wooly, so that was a good in-between. We liked the red, white and blue together, and with the tye dye, it feels very American, but with a strange twist."
Madeleine
Sophomore's favorite shopping spots:
10 ft. Single, Brooklyn
Hell's Kitchen Flea Market
No. 6
Opening Ceremony
Narnia Vintage
Vintage shopping in LA ("It's WAY cheaper!")
Madison Harding shoes
Lindsey Thornburg cloaks
"I like L.L Bean and Patagonia, rugged, hunter-y clothing that's functional. I get so much clothing from Sophomore that I try not to spend a lot of money on clothes. All of my 'fancy' clothes are from Proenza since I accumulated a lot while working there."
Madeleine