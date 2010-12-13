Sophomore NYC: Get To Know The Girls

If there’s one brand that comes to mind when I think about the laid back, cool-kid uniform in California, downtown New York and even across the globe in Australia, it’s Sophomore. Started in 2004 by veteran fashion designer Madeleine von Froomer and graphic designer Chrissie Miller, the affordable and sublimely comfortable line of vintage-inspired separates came from a vision the girls had about what was missing in the market.

Madeleine was working as a designer for Proenza Schouler when a mutual friend introduced her to Chrissie, and not only was that the beginning of a beautiful friendship, but a business partnership as well. They set out to create “not too girly” basics that they and their friends wanted to wear, and have built a brand based on their downtown lifestyle, with all of the goods made in the US. Sophomore might be most well-known for its lookbooks, which always feature Chrissie’s friends namely Jen Brill, The Virgins, Lesley Arfin and Chrissie’s live-in boyfriend Leo Fitzpatrick and give customers an honest, intimate look into the brand’s culture. Who doesn’t want to know what it’s like to hang with models, writers, artists and musicians all day?

For two girls who are so in the know, they tend to shy away from trends and stay true to their own voices. “This is kind of new for America, that fashion is so hot right now and so accessible,” explains Madeleine. “Theres all this attention on ‘whos a trendsetter’ and ‘whats her style’, and now you just want to be anti-that. I want to have the worst style. I want to wear something no one else would wear, and I want to be on the worst dressed list, because that’s the new thing this year.”

We visited Chrissie and Madeleine, as well as their colleagues Leah Dell and Kimbra Lo, to get to know the Sophomore family in their small studio on Chrystie Street. And let me tell you, working at the company is probably just as exciting as you would imagine. Even though Chrissie has a number of side gigs freelance graphic design and DJing among them Sophomore remains her number one priority. “We just have fun here,” Chrissie says. “I always look forward to seeing these guys. I think we’re really lucky.”

