Simon Doonan Answers The StyleCaster 17

We’re asking the coolest kids in the industry 17 questions. Get to know the witty, multi-employed, completely engaging Simon Doonan.

1. Occupation?

Creative Director, Barneys New York; Columnist, Slate; Author of Confessions of a Window Dresser, Eccentric Glamour, Wacky Chicks; Commentator VH1s I Love The series, designer of this years Halloween costumes at Target.

2. Explain an average day at work in one sentence.

My day is a fabulous and trippy mixture of creative challenges both visual and written.

3. High point/low point of your job?

I love my job. I have always been in retail. I find it fascinating and crazy and totally mind-expanding. The low points are things like when I go to ‘Wichcraft at lunchtime and they dont have lentil soup.

4. Favorite beverage?

Green tea. I really am a crunchy lesbian locked inside the body of a lets not go there…

5. Most inspiring film for fashion?

I love Qui Etes Vous Polly McGoo for black and white. Also, Faster Pussycat Kill! Kill! For color it has to be X Y Z with Liz Taylor. Who doesnt love a caftan?

6. Comfort food?

I love brown rice. I always ate healthy. My mum was a health food nut… and she drank and smoked cigarettes.

7. Best gift youve ever received?

Somebody recently gave me and Jonny (Jonathan Adler) an Ed Hardy steering wheel cover. We wear it with pride, or rather our BMW does.

8. Greatest city in the world and why?

NYC has energy and humor and is not encumbered with centuries of boring history. I am a New Yorker.

9. Whats one magazine, newspaper or website you read daily?

SLATE.com of courseand the Daily Mail UK for a little extra cheese.

10. Fashion uniform when you were 16?

The year was 1968. Hippie-style was everywhere, but I was still a committed mod in my Ben Shermans and Fred Perrys. Still am!

11. Last clothing or accessory piece purchased?

Just bought a great new pair of GUCCI sneakers. I am a lesbian guido!

12. One thing most people dont know about you?

I love to read murder mysteries. Ruth Rendell is my fave. She is totally sick!

13. Favorite song on your iPod right now.

Katy Perry “Teenage Dream.” So catchy. I adore her. When she marries Russell Brand I want to be a bridesmaid.

14. Best decade for fashion?

I love the cheese for the ’70s. I often watch SOUL TRAIN reruns on YouTube. I like the funky sleaze.

15. It girl right now?

Daphne Guinness is a personal fave. So daring but so sweet.

16. Finish this sentence: The future of fashion is

Even more demented and fabulous than the past.

17. What do you think all fashion industry people have in common?

They are all much sweeter than people think. There are no more bitchy people in fashion anymorewhich is great but also kind of a drag.

Above photo: Simon Doonan. Katy Winn, Getty Images