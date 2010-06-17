Shopping With Model-Turned-Writer Jenna Sauers

Weve been big fans of former model Jenna Sauers. After following her on Jezebel, where she penned a blog under the fictitious name Tatiana the Anonymous Model (the tagline on the site cheekily reads: “She’s smart! She’s thin! And she’s beholden to no one”) which revealed both the inner-workings of the fashion industry and her sharp wit. In July 2009, she came forward as the author of the column, and simultaneously retired from modeling to continue her career as a writer. Looking back on the experience, she tells Felicity Loughrey of The Inside Source, It seemed like [anonymity] had served its purpose. I didnt really want to model anymore. I love writing.

She also went on to cough up some more secrets to Loughrey, coming clean with her love of vintage fashion and how she scores her most treasured finds. Among them is her collection of size 10 Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, which are always at the ready by the front door of her apartment in Harlem. I have an eBay alert set to my size in Ferragamo low heels because I think theyre the most comfortable walking shoes. And theyre classic, almost grandmotherly and cute. Recently, she added another to her arsenal, which she bought on the site for a mere $20, and joked, Im giving away all my secrets.

To find such hidden gems on eBay, the 24 year-old has a couple more tips to share: Obviously searching for common misspellings for brands names, like Ferragamo with one R, she says. In addition, I never put in my bid until three minutes before the auction closes. I dont want to artificially inflate the price by getting into a bidding war two days before. To me, part of the excitement is remembering in the middle of the night that I have to go bid.

Here, a taste of whats on Sauers vintage wish list:

Mariano Fortuny Pleated Delphos Dress (starting bid, $100)



Mariano Fortuny pieces aren’t commonly offered for sale, either most of them are in museums. Fortuny, who worked around the turn of the century, dyed and over-dyed his silks sometimes dozens of times to achieve his subtle gradations in color, and he set each of his garments’ tiny pleats by hand.

Bellestone Kelly Bag (buy it now price, $55)



I love vintage clothing and accessories in general, but I have a particular fondness for items made from materials that I would never consider buying new, either for ethical reasons or for sheer expense. Fur and exotic skins fall into this category. Bellestone was a Belgian handbag brand in the 1950s and ’60s; Bellestone bags are all made from glossy, high-quality crocodile or snake skins, lined in kid leather, and their fittings are brass. Because unlike, say, Herms, Bellestone isn’t in the luxury brand canon anymore, you can find beautiful Bellestone purses for $50-$100.

1970s Embroidered Caftan (buy it now price, $89.98)



And I would wear this 1970s embroidered caftan in a heartbeat.

