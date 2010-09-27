Shoji Van Kuzumi, Deborah Lippmann And More Fashion Industry Superstars Chat Insider Style

Shoji Van Kuzumi, Photographer

Born originally in Guam but raised in Hawaii, Shoji Van Kuzumi left the islands at the young age of 21 and headed for the Big Apple to pursue a career in photography. It didnt take Shoji long after his graduation from the School of Visual Arts to land one of the most coveted jobs a young photographer could dream of assisting the legendary photog duo Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin (or otherwise known endearingly as Inez & Vinoodh). Beyond honing his craft, Shoji took a piece of the duos calm and caring dispositions along with him to future photography jobs which is perhaps why so many people are dying to work with the talented fashion photographer. So far, his resume has racked up a star list of collaborators including Lori Goldstein, Raquel Zimmermann, Tao Okamoto, Erin Heatherton, Vogue Japan, and V Magazine among others. When asked to explain his aesthetic behind the lens, Shoji only gives one word: unusual. But most would argue that its also unusually chic. -Michelle Halpern



Photo by Shoji Van Kuzumi

Deborah Lippmann, Manicurist Vanity Fair. Nails by Deborah Lippmann. Photographer: Nick Knight

Deborah Lippmann, jazz singer and manicurist, has been painting nails for some of the biggest names in the business such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Renee Zellweger and Marion Cotillard. Originally attending music school, she began painting nails to pay the bills and her career took off. Creating her own nail polish line in 1999, Lippmann named each polish after a popular song title paying homage to her original love of jazz, and her secondary career. Collaborating with stars and models from Cher to Dree Hemingway, Lippmann takes inspiration from all experiences in life. On set with Hemingway one day, the model recommended a color based on the hairstylist’s pants, and it was born. Thats the great thing about working with such creative minds all day long; even when youre not aware of it, things happen.

David Von Cannon, Hairstylist



Muse Magazine. Hair by David Von Cannon. Photographer: Nino Munoz

A true artist who simply loves to create, David attended Vidal Sassoon for stylist training in 2001, and has since been learning from every stylist he has assisted. Working with everyone from Isabella Rossellini to Amy Poehler, David is thankful to having been able to work with such talented people, with such good experience and a really good eye and taste. His recent shoot with Gisele Bundchen for UK Bazaar was one of his favorites because of the amazing team, the gorgeous windblown photos, and as the stylist says, when Im able to create something myself thats something I love.

Ralph Siciliano, Makeup Artist



Italian Vogue. Makeup by Ralph Siciliano. Photographer: Steven Meisel

A student of fine arts and a graduate of FIT, Ralph Siciliano moved to Hollywood to study movie effects makeup in 2000. After realizing his appreciation for making women beautiful (and learning the art of body painting), Ralph moved back to the East Coast and began his work in the editorial world, shooting editorials with everyone from Italian Vogue to V Magazine. Continuing both the art of makeup and body art as an expert with the airbrush, Ralph appreciates the fact that at the end of the day, all the head honcho has to do is say I did a good job. Its all I need to refuel.