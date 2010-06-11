Runway Reel: Lela Rose Resort 2011 Collection

While in the midst of putting together her Resort 2011 collection, Lela Rose was also simultaneously in the throes of designing her new home on Church Street an aesthetic haven in which each room is colorblocked from one to the next. Thus, it seemed only natural for Resort 2011 (yep, better start planning those vacays now), that the interiors and architecture of her home influence her designs and vice versa.

Running with the colorblocking theme, Rose added a dash of Pop Art inspired by Roy Lichenstein’s graphic prints to her stable of polished dresses and demure skirts; a rebellious meets well-bred social came to mind.

But check out the looks for yourself. See the video above for a close-up peek at the collection and meet the Texas-bred designer in our one-on-one chat!



Designer Lela Rose

Credits:

Videographer and video editing: Blake Martin

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder

Music: Casxio

Buy Casxio on iTunes

