Reem Acra Talks Celeb Dressing And Her Fave Picks From Resort 2011

Reality TV stars may be splashing about in fashion (ahem, Jersey Shore cast in just about every fashion pub), but there’s at least one true lady holding down her classy own. Meet Reem Acra: creator of make-you-swoon evening gowns who isn’t afraid of an encrusted bauble or two, three, four. Reem takes us through her polished (naturally) studio to dish on celeb dressing, her favorite Resort 2011 picks and why her “assistant designer” is so adorably special. Check out the video above for the firsthand tour!

Videography: Blake Martin for StyleCaster

Editor: Lauren Wolkstein

Video Assistant: Shaley Sanders

Assistant Editor: Irina Dvalidze

Related: Runway Reel – Lela Rose Resort 2011 Collection