P.S. I Made This’ Erica Domesek Shares An Exclusive DIY

If you were to map out my typical shopping track record, it might go a little something like this: I see it. I like it. I buy it. But since meeting Erica Domesek, the face behind the blog P.S – I Made This, which as of September 1 will officially launch as a book, I’ve become inspired to take up an alternate mantra. Starting with a pair of scissors, I’m looking to slowly make my way to credit card relief one bead and snip of the scissors at a time.

The tagline for Domesek’s blog-turned-book reads “I see it. I like it. I make it,” which is, I’ll admit, a much more admirable (and recession-friendly) approach to covetable fashion than my own. Domesek crafts her own stylish inventions, or re-inventions rather, with ease, and the best part is that she’s more than willing to share her secrets with her friends, fans, Twitter followers, and now StyleCaster’s readers. Before her DIY book releases next week, we got a chance to chat with the crafty girl to get the story behind the blog and a few tips on starting our own DIY projects. Also, be sure to read on for a DIY from Erica’s new book, exclusively on StyleCaster.

So first off, tell us about your blog, P.S. – I Made This. How did it come to fruition?

One day my friend Ellie emailed me a picture of a necklace that she was going to buy. It was expensive, so I told her why don’t you come over and make it. She came over with a few other friends and the Craft Club was born. I realized that showing my friends and others how easy it is to makes things can make your life not only more beautiful, but fun too!



Erica Domesek of P.S – I Made This. Photo: Ben Watts



What are you doing when youre not blogging? Do you have a day job?

Although the site is only a few years old, I have worked in the fashion industry for over 10 years I have spent years behind the scenes as a prop stylist and a creative branding consultant. PS-IMT.com is an extension of my personal and professional life. I spend the majority of my time working with brands in the fashion, craft and lifestyle industries in lots of capacities: events, window displays, collaborations.

Can you remember the first DIY you ever did?

My first real designer-inspired DIY was a drop waist dress made from a Hanes tee shirt and bright fabric that was gathered and ruched to make a cute little dress.

Sounds fun! How long on average does one project take you?

There’s no average… however I don’t have too much patience for long-term projects hence my 1, 2, 3 easy steps.

We can totally relate what was the most time consuming DIY youve ever done?

One of most time-consuming projects I’ve worked on was MY BOOK!



Buy the book starting September 1

Not going to lie, were a little intimidated by glue guns and pliers. Do you have any advice for us DIY newbies to help us feel less overwhelmed?

Making things is super easy… however I understand how one could get intimidated. For beginners, I would say start with a simple project. Something with not too many tools necessary. Also, get together with friends when kicking off your DIY adventures. Having people around to talk through the projects and help out if you’re having a bit of trouble is always a plus.

One tool you couldnt live without:

Its a 2-way tie between my scissors and glue gun.

Top three fall fashion items/trends youre dying to recreate:

A cape, anything with chunky knits and faux fur-infused accessories.

We’ll second the chunky knits. What would you say is your main source of inspiration? Runways, movies, celebrities, things you see on the street?

D- All of the above… and then some!

Even someone with your knack for DIYs must come across a personal Mt. Everest so to speak. Is there any project youve attempted that turned out all wrong or couldnt be completed?

When I come to a road block and try to work it out, and it still isn’t happening after taking five… I walk away and say to myself: onto the next!

Whats the strangest material youve ever used in a DIY?

I use a lot of unexpected materials from the hardware store and my house that I have lying around that always get lots of ‘oooohs’ and ‘ahhhhhs’ anything from sink stoppers to fishing lures.

Youre what we like to call a super active Twitter Bird. Do you think Twitter has helped propel your brand in any way?

Twitter is awesome. It lets you connect with people all over the world. Yes, I would say that it’s helped me help others spread the message of ‘I see it. I like it. I make it.’

Any go-to spots for snagging DIY essentials that we must check out?

NYC’s Garment District. I like Pacific Trim and M&J Trim. Also, Joann’s Fabric & Craft, Target, any hardware store and I always pop into a random gift shop when I’m traveling to pick up some fun finds!

You have a book set to release in September. Once the book hits shelves, what can your fans expect next?

I will be hitting the road for a series of pop-up DIY events in a few cities where I’ll be showing people how to make cool stuff! PS- Follow me on Twitter and you’ll find out about some other exciting projects on tap too… stay tuned 😉

Get started with this exclusive DIY from Domesek’s book:

Big Ball Necklace:

Inspiration:

Steps:



The Finished Product: Images courtesy of P.S. – I Made This