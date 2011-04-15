Olivia Palermo Unplugged: A Behind the Scenes Video

Spending time behind the scenes with Olivia Palermo is like going to a family reunion and meeting a distant cousin’s beautiful new wife. You really want to be related to her, but alas, she’s married into the family and any chance of being as cool as her is just a pipe dream.

Olivia is the modern everywoman. Demure, kind and in possession of an easy grace she is, well,lovely. For StyleCaster, she took on the persona of a 70s rock star with photographer Seiji Fujimori, and had no trouble channeling her inner diva, referencing icons Jane Birkin and Mick Jagger.

Get a behind the scences glimpse of Olivia in the above video and be sure to see the final images.