Ode To Style: Our Most Stylish New Yorkers Shoot (VIDEO)

It began to feel like an embarrassment of riches, this Stylish New Yorkers shoot that we pulled off in mid-January. For three days, style luminaries some emerging stars and some supernovas visited our office to be shot by Stefani Pappas’ discerning camera.By the end of the third day, when Simon Doonan and Lori Goldstein gleefully, affectionately greeted each other like school children on a playground, I felt like Kramer at 1st and 1st street: “This must be the nexus of the [style] universe!”

It’s my hope that this behind-the-scenes glimpse of our shoot or maybe we should call it a parade? celebrates the details and the characters that make up this story and the ever-shifting, multifaceted face of style in New York City. From the footage, shot by myself and Evan Savitt and expertly edited by Daniel Falcone, you wouldn’t know that the participantstrudged through snow and even hail to get their pictures taken, wearing everything from duck boots to heels, looking graceful and at home in their skin, which is what style really is after all.