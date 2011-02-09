Next Models And The New Faces To Watch During Fashion Week

Back by popular demand, we continue our exploration of the new faces to watch for New York Fashion Week. I last spoke to our friends over at Next Models who have a refreshingly eclectic mix of girls, something Im seeing increasingly more of as the seasons pass us by. They also represent my personal favorite new face, Flaviana, a lovely mix of brains and beauty. Flaviana recently graduated with her degree in Electrical Engineering, and was discovered in NYC while doing charity work for her native country, Tanzania. So glad these young girls are in the capable hands of Next Models who also boasts an insanely established roster including: Alexa Chung, Arizona Muse, Hailey Clauson, Karlie Kloss and Lou Doillon. Which new face do you see having the most success in the cutthroat industry that is Fashion?

1 of 14 Flaviana Matata from Next Models

Born and raised in Tanzania, Flaviana is the perfect mix of brains and beauty. Discovered while doing charity work for her native country, she has already graced the glossy pages of i-D and the Topshop campaign.

A brand new girl from St. Louis, AJ has a strong presence and captures the attention of everyone she comes into contact with. This is the first season where she will take to the runway without braces! It's her time to shine. AJ Strutman from Next Models AJ Strutman from Next Models AJ Strutman from Next Models AJ Strutman from Next Models Lydia Carron from Next Models

Born and raised in NYC, it's Lydia's first season after graduating from High School. Having lived the big city life, she is street savvy and sweet at the same time. Ana Glica from Next Models

Ana is originally from Maldova, and has the cool-girl vibe this industry goes gaga over. She has the perfect runway walk spiked with just the right dose of attitude. Magda from Next Models

Magda hails from Argentina and has been referred to as the new Mariacarla. She's brand spankin' new, and was signed by Next this past December.


























