Next Model Arizona Muse Caught On Film

Besides having quite possibly what is one of the most striking and fitting names in the business, model Arizona Muse stands out for several other reasons. Probably the most surprising is that in an industry overrun by girls who’ve yet to hit puberty, Arizona started her first season on the catwalk for Spring 2011 having just returned from giving birth to her son. Between preparing to open BCBGMAXAZRIA‘s latest show and taking care of her 1 and a half year old boy, Arizona found a few moments to chat with us behind the scenes. Watch the video below for an intimate glimpse at the real Arizona and to find out what really goes through her head while she’s walking the runway. –Michelle Halpern