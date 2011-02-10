New York Model Management Brings New Faces To Fashion Week

New York Model Management boasts a stellar group of ones to watch. Im especially keen on the diversity that continues to present itself in this seasons front runners. What makes this agency so adept at figuring out which girls have what it takes to stand out? An it girl or breakthrough model has a combination of winning attributes. The girls who make it big have shining personalities, a strong sense of personal style, unique natural beauty and arent afraid to be in front of the camera. Only time will tell which of these genetic wonders will strike a chord with top editors and influential companies. Click through the slideshow, and place your bets!

1 of 24 Dimphy from New York Model Management

She has cheekbones to die for and lips that take her to a whole new level. She has got what it takes to make a mark in beauty, runway, editorial and ads. Dimphy from New York Model Management Marihenny from New York Model Management

Just signed with the agency, and is sure to be an industry pleaser. She has a unique look that will set her apart from the pack. Marihenny from New York Model Management Karlijn from New York Models

Karlijn hails from Holland and has the expensive cool-girl look that will excel in editorial.

Karlijn from New York Models Sofia Krawczyk from New York Model Management

This Argentinian blonde has an air of confidence that affords her a strong, powerful runway walk. The Casting Directors will be scrambling for her!

Sofia Krawczyk from New York Model Management Nastya from New York Model Management

Nastya is a fresh face from the Ukraine who has been blessed with the ease of natural beauty. Nastya from New York Model Management Sui He from New York Model Management

From China and has a ton of buzz around her already. Her personal style is elegant and graceful. Sui He from New York Model Management Sui He from New York Model Management Patrycja from New York Model Management

An edgy girl from Poland with a look that will translate on the runway and in print. Patrycja from New York Model Management Patrycja from New York Model Management Jia Jing from New York Model Management

Jia is new to modeling, but she already has a keenly developed sense of style. She walked into her first agency meeting with leather leggings and a Balenciaga bag. She has an upbeat personality and a killer runway strut. Jia Jing from New York Model Management Jia Jing from New York Model Management Jia Jing from New York Model Management Fardau from New York Model Management

Her beauty is versatile, and she can go from girl-next-door to glamazon with a flick of the makeup artist's magic wand. Fardau from New York Model Management Fardau from New York Model Management Cora Emmanuel from New York Model Management

Cora is from Martinique and has a classic and sophisticated sense of style. She is brand new, but exudes a professional demeanor that will take her far during campaign season. Next slideshow starts in 10s Vena Cava Is So Brenda Walsh It’s Amazing













































