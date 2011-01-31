A New Crop Of Models: Marilyn Model’s Faces To Watch

When it comes to discovering top model talent, Marilyn Model Management knows a thing or two about who has got what it takes to make it in the industry.

Marilyn Models represents some of the most sought after names in the business, including Adriana Lima, Arlenis Sosa, Cintia Dicker, Eniko, Irina Lazareanu, Lindsey Wixson, Liu Wen and Tanya D. Not only do these girls kill it on the catwalk, they are the faces of some of the most lucrative advertising campaigns around.

The experts over at Marilyn filled me in on which models are the ones to watch for Fall 2011. Want the insider knowledge on whom Steven Meisel is going to snap? Click through for Marilyns predictions, and youll be ahead of the game.