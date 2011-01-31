A New Crop Of Models: Marilyn Model’s Faces To Watch

When it comes to discovering top model talent, Marilyn Model Management knows a thing or two about who has got what it takes to make it in the industry.
Marilyn Models represents some of the most sought after names in the business, including Adriana Lima, Arlenis Sosa, Cintia Dicker, Eniko, Irina Lazareanu, Lindsey Wixson, Liu Wen and Tanya D. Not only do these girls kill it on the catwalk, they are the faces of some of the most lucrative advertising campaigns around.
The experts over at Marilyn filled me in on which models are the ones to watch for Fall 2011. Want the insider knowledge on whom Steven Meisel is going to snap? Click through for Marilyns predictions, and youll be ahead of the game.
Josephine Skriver from Copenhagen
Shes a brand new girl with the face of an angel. Josephine is just what the market is asking for these days: a natural, healthy-looking girl who can jump right onto the pages of American Vogue. This 17-year-old beauty is also ripe for beauty campaign picking.
Madelene de la Motte from Sweden
Shes being called the new Suvi because of her ability to cross over from advertising to editorial. Her wide-set brows and eyes have an otherworldly quality that sets her apart from the rest.
Nyasha Matonhodze from London and Zimbabwe
Nyasha got her start last season in Paris with Katie Grand, a huge supporter. She is extremely versatile, scoring Harpers Bazaar with Dan Jackson in NYC.
Nastya Karzan from Serbia
She booked a Balenciaga exclusive and, needless to say, has the perfect show body. There is no one like her in the market, and sometimes a girl just needs to set herself apart from the pack.
Monika Sawicka from Poland Her first big booking was Dsquared2 with Mert + Marcus. She is quirky, edgy, grown-up and definitely gives off the cool girl vibe. Shell go far because shes not just another pretty face. Monika was also scooped up by Russell Marsh in Paris for last seasons shows.
Merethe Hopland from Norway The minute she walks into the room she commands attention. Her alabaster skin, long and lean body, and lips to die for give her a movie star quality.
Svea Kloosterhof from the Netherlands
Its hush hush for now, but look out for her in something very special this upcoming show season.