Models Mackenzie Hamilton And Ellie Weston Talk Real Life

Mackenzie Hamilton, DNA Mackenzie Hamilton in Vogue China. Photo: Camilla Akrans

This Canadian beauty from the countrys West Coast has already had a stellar career, walking shows like Christian Lacroix and posing for heavyweights including David Sims and Greg Kadel, and even taking a break from the modeling game to act in 2007s The Last Mimzy. The 21-year-old has since found her way back to NYC and to the catwalk. We sat down with the intellectual stunner to ask for a little insider insight.

Do you have any favorite bands?

I love Neil Young, Fugazi, The Black Keys.

Who would be your dream photographer to pose for?

Lachlan Bailey

What would be your dream destination vacation?

South Africa



Italian Glamour. Photo: Kerry Hallihan

What has been the highlight of your modeling career so far?

Walking New York Fashion Week was a highlight. Plus I met my best friend whos a fellow model.

What do you do when youre not modeling?

I love to read, especially Haruki Murakami.

Ellie Weston, Marilyn Agency Photo courtesy of Marilyn

Ellie Weston is a Topshop covergirl with piercing blue eyes, just out of high school yet decidedly a downtown sort of beauty. We learned that shes a rocker at heart and why shes already had all of her dreams come true.

How old are you?

18 years old

Whats your hometown?

London

What kind of music do you like?

I love rock. I listen to a lot of Metallica.

Do you have a dream vacation destination?

Egypt

Ellie Weston, Topshop. Photographer: Max Farago

If you could pose for any photographer or designer who would it be?

I had always dreamed of posing for Alexander McQueen and I did their campaign last March, which was as amazing as I thought it would be.

What do you do when youre not modeling?

I love to shop, see movies. 10 Things I Hate About You is my favorite.