Model Moment: Supreme Model Rachel Alexander’s Tomboy Chic Style

Name: Rachel Alexander

Age: 24

Agency: Supreme Management

Where were you born: Santa Barbara, CA

Where do you live now: East Village, New York



How were you discovered: I was living in L.A. at the time I think I was 13 or 14, and a scout saw me and said, ‘You should join the Ford agency.’ My mom and I thought it was the car dealership. We looked more into it and I joined the Ford agency in L.A.



First shoot you ever did: It was with Steven Meisel for Italian Vogue, “The Kids.” It was all these 12, 13-year-olds. I had no idea who Steven Meisel was at the time. Now I think he’s the best photographer.

Runways walked: Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, etc. but I don’t really do runway anymore.

What was your first big campaign: The D&G campaign with Steven Klein about four years ago.

Describe your personal style: Tomboyish for sure. I don’t really like to wear bright colors. I mostly dress like a tomboy.

What’s your dream job: I try not to have goals with the modeling, because its something thats so random, Id rather just be surprised. I dont want to have goals and be disappointed. I love acting, though. I went to school at Lee Strasberg it’s where Angelina Jolie and Al Pacino went. I think if I did anything else it would be acting.

Who are your style icons: Kate Moss is the main one. Natalie Portman, French actress Marion Cotillard she never dresses trashy and alway looks elegant and like a woman and always shows off her curves.

What are you looking forward to wearing for fall: I like the military look that Ive been seeing a lot. The greens, the cargo jackets. Maybe like big chunky sweaters. I like that boyish look.

What was your experience like working on Fifth Avenue Doll:

I had a great time! I had worked with Ryan [the photographer] already and knew him already, so I felt comfortable with him. And hes so laid-back. What’s nice about him is he lets the model do their own thing hes not that picky. He trusted me to do my own thing.

The stylist picked out really amazing pieces from Saks. I liked [the shoot] because it was very strong, very Helmut Newton. I like doing shoots where the woman feels very strong and thats kind of the whole direction of the shoot. Very sexy too.

Photos courtesy of Supreme Management