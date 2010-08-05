Model Moment: Sheila Marquez, Supreme’s Spanish Stunner

Spanish stunner Sheila Marquez hit the ground running back in 2007, scoring one of the modeling industrys biggest coup: a runway exclusive. Her fall Gucci debut was quickly followed up by high-profile editorials with famed photographers Mario Sorrenti, Craig McDean and Paolo Roversi. Most recently, it’s Marquez’s off-camera style that has the fashion world all atwitter. Just last month, she landed on WhoWhatWear’s exclusive “Model Off Duty” list, a distinction held by only a select group of top models.

Currently, the Williamsburg local is channeling classic rock and roll style circa 1970, indulging in hippie chic coats, black motorcycle boots (shes amassed enough to call it a collection) and Patti Smith-inspired ripped T-shirts. Here, the trendsetting star gives StyleCaster a glimpse into her hard-rock-meets-holistic lifestyle, which includes loads of black leather and Mick Jagger-style skinny jeans, mixed with a healthy dose of ginger tea and Vinyasa yoga.

Name: Sheila Marquez



Agency: Supreme

Birthday: September 19

Where were you born: Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

Where do you live: Williamsburg , Brooklyn

How were you discovered: A friend of mine insisted that I go to see her agent in Madrid at Traffic Models, my current mother agency.

Dream job: To appear in a Balenciaga campaign.

Describe your personal style: Casual, comfortable and rock and roll, with a little touch of hippie-ness.

What’s your daily uniform: Skinny jeans, ripped T-shirt, leather jacket, headband and a pair from my black boots collection.

I can’t leave home without my: Blackberry

Haircare/skincare secrets: I allow my natural oils to moisturize my hair. As for my skin, I clean my face about three times daily with Azahar (key lime) water and I always use sunscreen.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received: Remain yourself even if you are far from your roots.

Morning must-have: Yogurt, berries and granola!!

Favorite place in the world: Woodstock

What’s on your iPod: Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan, Depeche Mode, Jimmy Hendrix, Band of Horses, LCD Soundsystem, Frank Sinatra, The White Stripes….

Scariest fashion moment: Dior resort show in New York with really slippery shoes.

Currently reading: “Just Kids” by Patty Smith

Style Icons: Brigitte Bardot, Kate Moss, Jane Birkin, Franoise Hardy, Patti Smith.

What are you obsessed with at the moment: Rock and roll movement, electric guitars and ’70s style coats.

Favorite footwear: Zipper Chanel boots with a little heel.

Fitness routine: Pilates and Vinyasa yoga.

Coffee or tea: Mint, ginger or licorice tea.

BlackBerry or iPhone: BlackBerry

Childhood dream: To open my own big business. Right now, my dream is to become a recognized stylist.

Average amount of sleep per night: 6 hours

Are you on Twitter: No….. 😦

All photos courtesy of Christian Brylle





