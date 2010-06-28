Model Moment: Meet Taylor Warren, Fusion’s Downtown Darling

Downtown darling Taylor Warren is a fashion girl with a varied resume. Modeling since the age of 15, the upstate New York native has captivated photographers like Terry Richardson, and landed covetable campaigns, magazine covers, and acting gigs. Most recently, the raven-haired beauty has stepped behind the camera, snapping photos of fellow models for her agency and shooting fashion lookbooks. Here, the self-proclaimed game show junkie lets StyleCaster in on her New York lifestyle crossword puzzles, cats, five-plus-inch heels and all. Just don’t ask what’s on her iPod.

Name: Taylor Warren

Birthday: Oct 6th

Where were you born: Upstate New York

Where do you live: Brooklyn

How were you discovered: I decided to go to open calls in New York City when I was 15.

Dream job: Every job is a dream job. I’m very lucky to be working.

Describe your personal style: I don’t like seeing someone with the same article of clothing as I have, which is why most of my clothing is vintage or from really random cheesy stores.

Daily uniform: Lots of leg, and heels in the purse at any given time.

I cant leave home without my heels, disposable cameras, and my metro card.

Haircare/skincare secrets: I only wash my hair twice a week because its so thick. The key to good skin is to go to a dermatologist with any questions.

Best advice you ever received: “Lay down with dogs, you catch fleas.” (Don’t hang out with gross people that do gross things unless you’re comfortable with people thinking you’re gross.)

Morning must-have: COFFEE!!!

Favorite place in the world: New York, New York! The city so nice, they named it twice!

Whats on your iPod: You don’t want to know. Really.

Biggest indulgence: Expensive toiletries and candles. And film processing.

Scariest fashion moment: Traveling to Milan at 15-years old by myself.

Currently reading: I’m constantly reading New York magazine. I’m also starting to read Beautiful Boy (by David Sheff), given to me by my friend Spencer.

Style icon: Michelle Siwy and Spencer Peterson

Current obsession: My obsessions rarely change nail polish, high heels, crossword puzzles, The Game Show Network, and my cats.

Favorite footwear: Five or more inches, please.

Fitness routine: Wii Fit Rhythm Parade

Coffee or tea: Iced Coconut Coffee (morning), Iced Green Tea (the other 23 hours).

BlackBerry or iPhone: I wish I still had my Sidekick.

Childhood dream: To become a newspaper delivery girl.

Average amount of sleep per night: 8-12 hours

Are you on Twitter: NO. I have an account only because I found someone pretending to be me. And I have a blog: taylor-warren.blogspot.com

All images courtesy of Wilhelmina

