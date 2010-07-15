Model Moment: Meet Style Icon-in-the-Making Marike Le Roux

In her first season out, South African stunner Marike Le Roux turned heads on the runway at Chlo, Marc Jacobs, and Alexander McQueen, and off (Vogue.com and a slew of street style blogs took notice of her innate chicness). Fast-forward to 2010: the fresh-faced 20-year old has clocked countless catwalk miles, is the face of Sonia Rykiel (the campaign was shot by legendary photographer Horst Diekgerdes) and will be walking the Life Ball this coming weekend. With her effortless personal style and natural beauty, its no surprise that Le Roux has worked almost non-stop since her debut (case in point: she filled out this very questionnaire on her BlackBerry while at a Prada fitting). On a rare night off, she’ll choose art collecting over clubbing every time. Here, the model of the moment, and clean living enthusiast, shares a few of her favorite things with StyleCaster from Earth, Wind & Fire to Herms.

Name: Marike le Roux

Agency: Wilhelmina

Birthday: December 6, 1989

Where were you born: Potchefstroom, South Africa!!!



Me and Jourdynn (my boyfriend)… Can’t get enough of him…we both love taking pictures.. he is an amazing photographer!

Where do you live: All over L.A., N.Y., Paris, South Korea, and, finally, South Africa

How were you discovered: On the street in South Korea.

Dream job: Journalistic photographer, pro athlete

Describe your personal style: Me…with a touch of my boyfriend.

Whats your daily uniform: Sweatpants and my boyfriends t-shirt.

I cant leave home without a smile, and my camera.

Haircare/skincare secrets: Lots of water, SPF moisturizer, and I dont drink or smoke 🙂

Whats the best advice youve ever received: Take life and make of it what you want. Take a happy, sad or bad moment and make of it what you want.

Favorite place in the world: AFRICA AFRICA AFRICA. There is no place like Africa you can feel it in the ground, the soul, the life of Africa. Once Im there I dont want to come back!

Whats on your iPod: Michael Jackson, all the Jackson family, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, Prince, London Electricity, Serge Gainsbourg, Rolling Stones, and a little bit of rock, jazz, and classical.

Biggest indulgence: Collecting art and collector edition books with my boyfriend Jourdynn.



In Gambia, me and Rasta and our hats!

Currently reading: What is the What by Dave Eggers

Style icon: My Grandmother and Jane Birkin

What are you obsessed with at the moment: Life, love, and work

Favorite footwear: Herms sandals and Nike gladiators. And I love me some Converse too.

Fitness routine: When on the go: morning yoga. When in L.A.: morning jog and boxing.

Coffee or tea: Tea

BlackBerry or iPhone: I would like to have both but I have a BlackBerry.

Childhood dream: To fly, heal the world :), and be a short distance runner

Average amount of sleep per night: 3 hours if Im lucky

Are you on Twitter: Nope 🙂



BAFANA BAFANA



New York

All photos courtesy of Wilhelmina

Related:

Model Moment – Coco Young, Art World Muse and Marc Jacobs’ Latest Star

Model Moment – Meet Taylor Warren, Wilhelmina’s Downtown Darling