Model Moment: Meet Darla Baker, The Girl Who Struts Chanel Runways And Dreams Of SNL

Darla Baker first burst onto the fashion scene back in 2005, when she was handpicked by Karl Lagerfeld to walk in his spring Chanel couture show in Paris. Ad campaigns for Express and Giuseppe Zanotti soon followed, catapulting the Oregon-native with the doll-like face wide-set eyes, pouty lips and porcelain skin into supermodel territory. A funny girl at heart (her childhood dream was to appear on SNL), Baker was born to perform, whether on-stage playing piano or on the runway at Oscar de la Renta. Here, the self-proclaimed dreamer lets StyleCaster in on her most recent obsessions from David Bowies one-time back-up singer, Klaus Nomi, to bed head hair.

Name: Darla Sue Baker

Where were you born: Oregon

Where do you live: Downtown New York



How were you discovered: Momma took a pregnancy testtee hee. I was known for wearing short skirts in high school and was then scouted by a model scout.

Dream job: Piano teacher, actress, florist. Im a dreamer and could never just do one thing.

Describe your personal style: Moody. I dress how I feel.

Whats your daily uniform: Lipstick, leather, boots and bed head.

I cant leave home without my: Nails painted.

Haircare/skincare secrets: Sun block and water for skin; for hair I refrain from shampooing as much as possible.

Whats the best advice youve ever received: Give and you shall receive.

Morning must-have: Illy coffee from a percolator and a bowl of cereal.

Favorite place in the world: On a beach near the sea.



Whats on your iPod: Radiohead, Rodriguez, Led Zeppelin, etc. etc.

Scariest fashion moment: Shooting with horses can be tricky.

Currently reading: Western philosophy.

Style icon: Siouxsie from Siouxsie Sioux.

What are you obsessed with at the moment: Klaus Nomi

Favorite footwear: Leather boots or nothing at all.

Fitness routine: Bike riding and working out with a trainer.

Coffee or tea: Coffee

BlackBerry or iPhone: iPhone

Childhood dream: To be on SNL.

Average amount of sleep per night: 7-8 is preferable.

Are you on Twitter: Negatory

Related:

Model Moment Sheila Marquez, Supreme’s Spanish Stunner

Model Moment Meet Surfer Girl Turned Runway Star Keke Lindgard