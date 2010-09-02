Model Moment: IMG Model’s Paolla Bitencourt Rahmeier Is A Throwback To ’80s Glamour

Paolla Bitencourt Rahmeier started early by 15, the Brazilian beauty had a signed contract with IMG in NY, Milan and Paris, and was already being hailed by fashion insiders as a supermodel-in-the-making. With her strong gaze, full pout and tousled locks, Paolla is a throwback to the glamour and excess of the ’80s. But the hardworking teen is proving to be quite versatile in addition to her bombshell appeal, shes also getting noticed for her naturally fresh-faced beauty, which got her booked as one of the faces of Benettons Fall 2010 ad campaign, shot by Josh Olins. Here, Paolla reveals her current obsessions (career and Balenciaga boots), future goals (Francisco Costa, are you listening?), and the fun fitness routine that keeps her in shape.

Name: Paolla Bitencourt Rahmeier

Birthday: December 16



Where were you born: Cascavel Paran

How were you discovered: I was discovered in Brazil, by my current agent.

Dream job: Calvin Klein campaign

Describe your personal style: Casual chic

What’s your daily uniform: Jeans and T- shirt

Haircare/skincare secrets: I moisturize my skin throughout the day and always remove my makeup at night.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received: Believe in yourself

Morning must-have: Breakfast and especially my coffee.

Favorite place in the world: My home

What’s on your iPod: Ana Carolina, ACDC, Chris Brown, Jay Z, The Killers, Queen, Legiao Urbana, Cazuza, Madonna.

Biggest indulgence: Spend the week without my BlackBerry.

Scariest fashion moment: When my shoes are too small.

Currently reading: Paulo Coelho, “The Winner Stands Alone.”

Style icon: Kate Moss

What are you obsessed with at the moment: My career and working hard for it.

Favorite footwear: My Balenciaga boots

Fitness routine: Volleyball

Coffee or tea: Coffee

BlackBerry or iPhone: BlackBerry

Childhood dream: To have a Jack Russell Terrier.

Average amount of sleep per night: 7 hours

Are you on twitter: Yes @paollabrahmeier