Model Moment: IMG Model’s Paolla Bitencourt Rahmeier Is A Throwback To ’80s Glamour

Paolla Bitencourt Rahmeier started early by 15, the Brazilian beauty had a signed contract with IMG in NY, Milan and Paris, and was already being hailed by fashion insiders as a supermodel-in-the-making. With her strong gaze, full pout and tousled locks, Paolla is a throwback to the glamour and excess of the ’80s. But the hardworking teen is proving to be quite versatile in addition to her bombshell appeal, shes also getting noticed for her naturally fresh-faced beauty, which got her booked as one of the faces of Benettons Fall 2010 ad campaign, shot by Josh Olins. Here, Paolla reveals her current obsessions (career and Balenciaga boots), future goals (Francisco Costa, are you listening?), and the fun fitness routine that keeps her in shape.
Name: Paolla Bitencourt Rahmeier
Birthday: December 16
Where were you born: Cascavel Paran
How were you discovered: I was discovered in Brazil, by my current agent.
Dream job: Calvin Klein campaign
Describe your personal style: Casual chic
What’s your daily uniform: Jeans and T- shirt
Haircare/skincare secrets: I moisturize my skin throughout the day and always remove my makeup at night.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received: Believe in yourself
Morning must-have: Breakfast and especially my coffee.
Favorite place in the world: My home
What’s on your iPod: Ana Carolina, ACDC, Chris Brown, Jay Z, The Killers, Queen, Legiao Urbana, Cazuza, Madonna.
Biggest indulgence: Spend the week without my BlackBerry.
Scariest fashion moment: When my shoes are too small.
Currently reading: Paulo Coelho, “The Winner Stands Alone.”
Style icon: Kate Moss
What are you obsessed with at the moment: My career and working hard for it.
Favorite footwear: My Balenciaga boots
Fitness routine: Volleyball
Coffee or tea: Coffee
BlackBerry or iPhone: BlackBerry
Childhood dream: To have a Jack Russell Terrier.
Average amount of sleep per night: 7 hours
Are you on twitter: Yes @paollabrahmeier